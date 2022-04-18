Pyramid Consulting announces the opening of new office in Lucknow to accelerate growth in Recruiting, Services and Support Globally

Staffing and Services organization Pyramid IT Consulting Pvt Ltd announced the opening of its new office in Lucknow (The Summit). This new office will accommodate their rapid growth and leverage the area's diverse Information Technology (IT)/ IT Enabled Services (ITeS) talent pool, solidifying their presence and commitment to the region.

Over 26 years, the organization has grown significantly, and expansion throughout India is a priority for their global strategy. The Lucknow office strengthens the ability to provide the best support to their F1000 Global clients and create opportunities for local talent to get corporate exposure while nurturing their skills to become experts in staffing industry. The UP and local government is focusing on Lucknow with the creation of an IT/ITeS Special Economic Zone (SEZ) to boost the technology sector in the city.

"Opening the Lucknow office is an important action towards generating employment opportunities and leveraging the mass pool of talent available, and delivering a world class experience to our clients," said Punit Arhora, COO of US/UK Staffing Delivery in India for Pyramid IT Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

"The expanded presence into Lucknow was a logical step in our business growth strategy," said Sanjeev Tirath, CEO. "The area is growing and has a strong, educated workforce to fill our talent pool. Many of our Fortune 500 clients have a presence in the area. We can further expand staffing and capabilities in our recruiting, professional services, operations, and customer support teams, while increasing our ability to service current and future markets."

With the India corporate headquarters in Noida, and operations in Bengaluru, New Delhi, Hyderabad, and Chandigarh, the new office has proximity to major hubs allowing for greater reach throughout the country.

The grand opening event (4/15) included a Pooja ceremony, speakers, a high tea reception, and tours of the facility.

Pyramid Consulting, Inc. is a USD 430M USD staffing and technology services company providing a full range of services to clients, from innovative startups to Fortune 500 and 1000 companies across multiple industry verticals. We provide best-in-class services to companies across multiple geographies globally, delivering services utilizing the latest technology and subject-matter expertise. Divisions include Staffing, GenSpark, Celsior Technologies, and Scale:UP.

