Qatar Cricket Association (QCA) announces Domestic T20 League

New Delhi [India], September 10: Pacific Star Sports LLC (PSS) a Subsidy of Toyam Sports Limited & USC Worldwide Events LLC (USC) announces its long-term association with Qatar Cricket Association (QCA).

Qatar Cricket Association has announced its Domestic League for Promoting Cricket, and this will be a Pathway for the Qatar National Team.

The League is called as Qatar Pro League 2024, to be held on October 10th, 2024, to 25th October 2024 at West End Park International Cricket Stadium. The Tournament will feature with 8 Teams and having domestic Players from Qatar.

Talking about the topic Sheikh Abdulaziz Bin Saoud Al Thani's, President of QCA, said "Over the past few years, we have witnessed remarkable growth in the popularity of cricket across our community. Our commitment to nurturing local talent and promoting the sport has led to increased participation at all levels, from grassroots initiatives to professional training programs. The Qatar Cricket Association has been instrumental in creating a structured environment for aspiring cricketers, fostering a culture of excellence and teamwork.

The T20 format has captivated audiences around the world, and we are excited to bring this thrilling format to Qatar. The league will showcase a diverse array of talent, featuring both local players and international stars, who will compete in a celebration of skill, sportsmanship, and camaraderie. This is an opportunity for our young athletes to learn from some of the best in the game and to inspire the next generation of cricketers. Moreover, the T20 Pro League will serve as a platform to engage our community, uniting fans from all backgrounds to share in the excitement of live cricket. We aim to create an inclusive atmosphere where families can come together to enjoy the sport, fostering a sense of belonging and national pride. We are thrilled to embrace the T20 League with Domestic Players which underlays the Pathway to Qatar National Team.

As we embark on this journey, I urge everyone to support our local teams, attend the matches, and immerse yourselves in the vibrant atmosphere that cricket brings. Together, we can elevate the sport in Qatar to new heights and ensure that cricket continues to flourish in our nation for years to come.

Let us celebrate the spirit of cricket and the unity it brings as we kick off the 2024 Qatar Cricket T20 Pro League. Here's to an exhilarating season ahead!

Mahmood Merchant, Director, Pacific Star Sports (PSS) a Subsidy of Toyam Sports Limited said " Our vision is to celebrate and elevate the legacy of cricket, we would love to reach the cricket fans across the country." I am thrilled to play a role in contributing to this Qatar Pro T-20 league and delivering more unforgettable cricket experiences to enthusiasts everywhere."

The Middle East is a hotbed for many sports, cricket being amongst the most popular of them. With the event being broadcasted live and streamed live on you tube and other platforms, we anticipate huge viewership and ensure a fantastic experience.

Ratish Kumar (Founder & Director USC) commented, "We are excited about this partnership, and we look forward to creating a unique experience for QCA. It's a long-term plan. We always believe in delivering and ensuring that the League creates and sets a benchmark in the MENA market and creates the fan base similar to other ongoing successful leagues across the Globe both Domestic & International.

Qatar Cricket

Qatar Cricket Association is the official governing body of the sport of cricket in Qatar. Its current headquarters is located in Doha, Qatar. Qatar Cricket Association is Qatar's representative at the International Cricket Council and is an associate member[1] and has been a member of that body since 2000. It is also a member of the Asian Cricket Council.

QCA has been associated with the Qatar Olympic Committee and they always encourage us and they gave every support for sending teams outside for participation in cricket tournaments organized by the Asian Cricket Council.

The Q.C.A. is receiving training/coaching facilities from the Asian Cricket Council. We have now around 20 qualified umpires and 12 qualified Coaches.

The QCA has formed National Teams meeting the criteria of the ICC and ACC through schools for Under 15, Under 17, Under 19 and National full team. These National teams have participated in all the tournaments organized by the ACC and ICC. The Qatar has won Under 15 ACC Challenge Cup in 2007.

In 2007 Qatar Cricket Association created an interest among girls and women's and introduced cricket game. The cricket become popular among women's and participated in the ACC under 19 tournaments in Dec 2008, where they achieved 5th position out of 12 teams of the Asian Countries.

We are really thankful to the Chairman, Vice Chairman and Qatar Olympic Committee who are supporting us in promotion of cricket in Qatar, and the Asian Cricket Council for their support. We hope a day is not far away when there will be a Cricket stadium in Qatar.

The QCA Objective is to win ACC Cup, take Cricket in the world Cup for under 19 on an initial stage and then produce National team players to participate for the forthcoming World Cup.

https://www.qatarcricketassociation.org/

Pacific Star Sports

Pacific Star Sports (PSS) where they concentrate on producing extremely exciting sporting events. They collaborate closely with brand owners, governments, and organizations to develop brands that reach out to all sports enthusiasts through creative, specific, and scalable sports initiatives, so opening a world of opportunity.

https://pacificstarsports.com/

USC Worldwide Events LLC (USC)

USC is one of leading sports, entertainment, media, and lifestyle consulting firms, with its global footprint. With offerings that cover the entire value chain from onground sports properties to digital-first media plans, USC offers marketing solutions for every budget and every niche. USC's reputation and penchant for disruptive business solutions that have changed the game for how brands view the platforms of sports, entertainment, and media with a vision for out-of-thebox, integrated strategic marketing solutions turbocharged by emerging and future technologies.

For more information, visit https://uscworldwide.net/

