Qatar establishes centre for the fourth industrial revolution in collaboration with World Economic Forum

Davos [Switzerland], January 16 : In a stride towards advancing innovation and technology, the World Economic Forum (WEF) has joined forces with the State of Qatar to launch a Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) in Doha.

The collaboration, symbolizing Qatar's commitment to sustainable development and economic competitiveness, will unfold as an autonomous non-profit organization, with a slated inauguration in June 2024.

Emerging technologies and their intersection with sustainable development and economic competitiveness will be the primary focus areas of C4IR Qatar.

This initiative aligns seamlessly with Qatar's national priorities and its ambitious Vision 2030, aiming to position the country as a global hub for innovation and financial prowess.

"At a time of global fragmentation, innovation and technology promise to propel our shared priorities of sustainable development, cooperation and resilience, which has long been a key priority for Qatar's leadership," said Borge Brende, President, World Economic Forum.

He added, "The new centre in Doha joins a growing network and platform, serving as a focal point for advancing innovation and unlocking growth opportunities in the region and beyond."

He emphasized the role of the new centre in Doha as a vital focal point for advancing innovation and unlocking growth opportunities in the region and beyond.

C4IR Qatar is set to become a catalyst for developing groundbreaking policy frameworks and frontier technology applications.

The Ministry of Finance will host and collaborate with other national stakeholders from the private and public sectors to drive initiatives that contribute to the advancement of sustainable development on local, regional, and global scales.

Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, Minister of Finance, highlighted Qatar's commitment to sustainable development, stating, ''Building on Qatar's longstanding partnership with the World Economic Forum and our commitment to sustainable development, we are delighted to be launching a Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in Qatar".

"Over the past decade, Qatar has cemented its position as a global financial and innovation hub and the centre will further solidify the state's economic competitiveness by developing ground-breaking policy and frontier technology applications for the advancement of sustainable development locally, regionally and globally," he added.

C4IR Qatar will serve as a platform through which the country will shape the development of local and national Fourth Industrial Revolution strategies, harmonizing them with its national development strategy.

It will also contribute to the global trajectory of emerging technologies, positioning itself as a hub of expertise to co-design and pilot future-focused policy frameworks that enable technology development and deployment both regionally and globally.

The establishment of C4IR Qatar underscores the collaborative efforts of the World Economic Forum and the State of Qatar to harness the transformative power of the Fourth Industrial Revolution for the benefit of society and sustainable development.

The initiative adds Qatar to the growing global network of C4IR centres, reinforcing the commitment to leverage technological advancements responsibly.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor