Qatar’s Arab Center for Artificial Intelligence partners with Universal Ai University for Advancement of AI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3: Universal AI University, India's first Artificial Intelligence (AI) University based out of Karjat near Mumbai; has been chosen by Qatar's the Arab Center for Artificial Intelligence (ACAI) as a strategic partner to expand the footprints of Artificial Intelligence education across Qatar and the region. Universal AI University has become the first Indian University to receive an AI-partner status from any Institute within the Gulf region working in the field of Artificial Intelligence.

Eng. Khalid Abdulrahim Al-Sayed, Chairman of the Board of the Arab Center for Artificial Intelligence, Qatar and Prof. Tarundeep Singh Anand, Chancellor of Universal Ai University signed the MoU in Doha recently. The MoU will be a strategic partnership between the two institutes to impart Ai-led education across Qatar in the fields of education, research and innovation.

This development gains significance, that whilst India is inviting international Universities from the UK, USA and Australia to set up campuses in India, Universal Ai University has become the first Indian University to be invited by a foreign country to set up an international campus. This follows Qatar's excellent progress in inviting leading American universities to set up branch campuses in Qatar.

The strategic partnership will aim at launching various online and short-term educational programmes and organize advanced training programmes in Ai and emerging technologies in order to develop adequate AI – driven talent in Qatar's job market with the help of Universal Ai University, for which, it will help ACAI to set up a specialized research center in Doha. The partnership will also set up a dedicated AI-focused university campus and a regional hub for high-quality education, interdisciplinary research, and technology development, which will offer a variety of academic programs in AI, engineering, business administration, environmental sustainability, and emerging technologies, in line with Qatar’s vision to transition into a knowledge-based economy.

Commenting on the partnership, Chairman of the Board of the Arab Center for Artificial Intelligence, Eng. Khalid Abdulrahim Al Sayed, stated: “This partnership will bolster Qatar's ambitions of becoming a global hub for artificial intelligence and innovation. As Universal Ai University is a leading regional university in the domain of AI and emerging technologies, we will be able to build an advanced knowledge-based future.”

Prof. Tarundeep Singh Anand, Founder and Chancellor of Universal AI University said, “This partnership with Qatar's ACAI has been a milestone step for us in expanding our international footprint in Ai-led education programmes. We are on a mission mode to empower learners, researchers and innovators to develop smart solutions.”

Arab Center for Artificial Intelligence is a private Qatari initiative committed to building national capacities in AI through training, innovation, and support for digital transformation in alignment with national development priorities. Universal AI University, headquartered in Maharashtra, India, is a globally recognized institution in AI education, data science, emerging technologies, and interdisciplinary research.

Becoming a hub for Ai-embedded education since its inception, Universal Ai University currently houses over 900 students enrolled for various future-proof programmes across its School of AI & Future Technologies, School of Design, School of Music, Sound & Cinematics, School of Management and School of Social, Liberal Arts and Behavioural Sciences at its green campus in Karjat near Mumbai. It became the first University in India to appoint any foreign national as its Vice Chancellor. Universal AI University named Dr Simon Mak, MIT alumni and a Silicon Valley Strategist, Entrepreneur and Academician as its Vice Chancellor.

Introducing a future-proof careers of global standards, Universal Ai University partnered with a technology major LTIMindtree for commencing India's first industry- oriented B. Tech. programme in AI & ML and Data Science while it pioneered India's first state-of-the-art AI – enabled Sound and Music School in alliance with SoundIdeaz to start a B. Tech. curriculum in Sound Engineering. It has also founded ‘Univitt Ai Technologies', a joint initiative with Vitti Foundation, for research and development capabilities in the study and academics of Ai. The University is backed by 60 Global CEOs and provides a strong infrastructure with Hi-Tech Quantum Computing, AR, VR, MR, IoT Labs and Thomson Reuters Global Trading Room for extending an immersive on-campus learning experience to the students. Three of its students recently won a title in prestigious international ‘Global Online Hackathon' in the area of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI / ML) organized by Google and Live AI that was hosted at Harvard and Duke.

Universal AI University is striving hard to create a parallel alternative to Indian students against foreign education to allow them seek far-fetching, industry-proof academic programmes right in its Indian campus. Pointing at a trend that many Indian students are preferring Indian varsities over foreign universities for pursuing under-graduate and post-graduate education, Prof Anand added, “At least 100 students studying in our campus chose to cancel their plans to study abroad and pursue their undergraduate and post – graduate programmes with us in AI-led curriculum, as they are finding a better alternative right back in India with similar globally-acclaimed curriculum with globally acknowledged and trained leadership and faculties. Thus they are saving a huge cost on their foreign education.” On placements front, Universal Ai University achieved excellent placement results for the post-graduation batch of 2024, with the highest package of INR 25.06 Lacs per annum in USA and INR 13.03 Lacs per annum.

