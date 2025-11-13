QBurst Recognised as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Quality Engineering (QE) Specialist Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

NewsVoir

Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 13: QBurst, a High AI-QTM digital engineering company delivering AI-powered, futuristic digital experiences, has been recognised as a 'Major Contender' in Everest Group's Quality Engineering (QE) Specialist Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025. This marks QBurst's first recognition in the assessment, underpinning its commitment to bringing high-impact value in the digital engineering space across Retail, Healthcare, Hospitality, Realty, Manufacturing, FinTech, Media, Logistics, and Automotive sectors.

Everest Group, a globally respected research and analyst firm, assesses leading Quality Engineering (QE) services based on factors such as market impact, strategic vision, and delivery excellence. The PEAK Matrix® serves as an independent and comprehensive benchmark, providing enterprises with valuable insights into the capabilities and competitive positioning of QE players worldwide.

"QBurst's consistent focus on strengthening its domain expertise and expanding its global delivery footprint has enabled it to establish a distinct position in the Quality Engineering landscape," says Ankit Nath, Practice Director at Everest Group. "Its strong presence across key regions such as North America, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa, along with deep expertise in the Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods (RCPG) sector, reflects its ability to cater to a wide spectrum of enterprise needs across industries and geographies. This comprehensive capability has earned QBurst recognition as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Quality Engineering (QE) Specialist Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025 and reinforces its position as a trusted partner for enterprises seeking scalable and outcome-driven QE transformations."

"Clients want speed and efficiency without compromising trust. Our High AI-Q gives us the rigor to deliver these outcomes in ways that scale with their ambitions. Being identified as a 'Major Contender' in Everest Group's Peak Matrix reaffirms our commitment to deliver work that creates high-impact value, with discipline and innovation at its core. I would like to thank our clients and partners for supporting us in this journey," said Arun 'Rak' Ramchandran, CEO of QBurst.

The company's High AI-Q philosophy defines how QBurst translates its strategy into client outcomes, captured in the company's value propositions of Growth, Productivity, and Transformation (GPT).

QBurst is a digital engineering company that crafts delightful digital experiences through AI-driven software engineering and data solutions. We support our clients in driving digital transformation that helps them innovate, scale, and succeed. Our High AI-Q approach enables us to deliver differentiated services and solutions to our clients and their end-customers by infusing AI into every aspect of our delivery and operations.

QBurst maintains strategic and technology partnerships with industry majors such as Microsoft, Amazon, Salesforce, Google, Adobe, Pimcore, and Strapi to deliver value-added services to our global client base. QBurst has been recognized by industry analysts such as Deloitte, Dun & Bradstreet, Statista, Economic Times, and Financial Times as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in India and the Asia Pacific.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, QBurst today operates in 21 cities across 11 countries and employs more than 3000 professionals worldwide. In early 2025, India-based Multiples acquired a controlling stake in the company, offering strategic backing for the company's next phase of growth and transformation.

For more information, visit www.qburst.com.

Everest Group is a leading global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments. Likewise, providers of these services, products, and solutions look to the PEAK Matrix® to gauge and calibrate their offerings against others in the industry or market.

Find further details and in-depth content at www.everestgrp.com.

