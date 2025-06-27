QCOs benefit MSMEs by enhancing product quality, consumer satisfaction: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, June 27 The Quality Control Orders (QCOs) have benefitted the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by enhancing their products quality and global competitiveness, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has said.

The QCO is a critical step in restricting the import of sub-standard products and ensuring consumer safety, while also enhancing the competitiveness of Indian industry.

In a post on X social media platform, Goyal said he held a stakeholder consultation meeting with the MSME sector to discuss the implementation of QCOs.

“Appreciated their feedback on making the standard setting process more collaborative, inclusive and easier to comply with. MSMEs acknowledged how the QCOs have benefited their sector by enhancing product quality and consumer satisfaction,” said the Commerce Minister.

Aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Zero Defect, Zero Effect’, MSMEs also reiterated the importance of a ‘quality mindset’ to boost domestic capabilities and elevate the country’s global competitiveness, according to the minister.

In line with the vision of PM Modi to establish a strong quality framework across industries, DPIIT has been actively notifying QCOs to enhance manufacturing standards and bolster the global reputation of 'Made in India' products.

These efforts are complemented by the development of testing infrastructure, product manuals, and accreditation of testing laboratories. Through initiatives like these, the government is striving to create a world-class, self-reliant manufacturing ecosystem under the vision of "Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

QCOs reflect a strategic push to raise product standards in India, enabling Indian manufacturers to thrive in both domestic and international markets.

Earlier this month, the Quality Council of India (QCI), the national custodian of accreditation in the country, launched a revamped portal of the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), aimed at streamlining the accreditation process and enhancing digital accessibility, particularly for laboratories and MSMEs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor