QDX Congratulates Co-Founder and Head of Research A/Prof. Giuseppe Barca on Receiving the 2025 Dirac Medal

Singapore, May 8: QDX proudly congratulates its Co-Founder and Head of Research, A/Prof. Giuseppe Barca, on being awarded the 2025 Dirac Medal, the highest international honour for early-career researchers in theoretical and computational chemistry.

Presented by the World Association of Theoretical and Computational Chemists (WATOC), the Dirac Medal recognises scientists under 40 whose research has made exceptional contributions to the field. A/Prof. Barca is recognised for his pioneering work in quantum algorithms and high-performance computing, which has advanced the frontiers of molecular simulation and accelerated applications in drug discovery.

"This is a phenomenal and well-deserved honour for Giuseppe," said Loong Wang, CEO of QDX. "His research continues to redefine what's possible in computational chemistry. This award not only celebrates his individual achievement but also reinforces the bold science that drives QDX."

In addition to his role at QDX, A/Prof. Barca leads the Barca Lab at both the Australian National University and the University of Melbourne, where he develops fast, scalable quantum chemistry methods and algorithms for next-generation computing platforms. His innovations form the core of Rush, QDX's proprietary AI-quantum platform designed to deliver high-precision molecular modelling at cloud scale.

As QDX continues to push the frontier of drug discovery with advanced computational tools, A/Prof. Barca's vision and leadership remain central to its mission to enable and accelerate the discovery of new therapies.

About QDX

QDX is a drug discovery company specializing in high-performance quantum simulations to accelerate the design of new therapeutics. Founded by experts in life science, computational chemistry, and high-performance computing, QDX collaborates with global partners to develop innovative solutions for complex diseases, aiming to transform the landscape of drug discovery. Its flagship platform, Rush, empowers biotech innovators to conduct fast, cost-effective molecular modeling, virtual screening, and predictive analyticsno installation or proprietary hardware required.

