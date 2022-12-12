"QiTech India launches 'Website for Every Business' initiative to help small businesses go digital"

QiTech India, a leading provider of digital and IT solutions, has announced a "Website for Every Business" initiative aimed at helping small businesses to go digital. The initiative will provide small businesses with the support they need to establish an online presence and take advantage of the many benefits of digital technology.

According to QiTech (QITA IT Services Pvt Ltd) director Ankur Srivastava, the initiative is a response to the growing need for small businesses to adapt to the digital economy. "Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, but many of them struggle to compete with larger, more established companies that have already embraced digital technology," said Srivastava. "Our initiative will help small businesses to level the playing field and take advantage of the many opportunities that the digital economy has to offer."

As part of the initiative, QiTech will offer small businesses a range of services, including website design and development, e-commerce solutions, digital marketing, and online management. The company will also provide training and support to help small business owners and their employees to understand and make the most of these tools.

QiTech is committed to working with small businesses to help them succeed in the digital economy. "We know how important it is for small businesses to thrive," said Srivastava. "By providing them with the support they need to go digital, we're helping to ensure their future success and the continued growth of our economy."

QiTech is already working with a number of small businesses to help them get started.

"At QiTech, we believe that technology has the power to transform businesses and communities," Srivastava said. "We're committed to helping small businesses succeed and make a positive impact in their lives and around."

The launch of the "Website for Every Business" initiative comes at a time when many small businesses are struggling to adapt to the changing landscape of the digital economy. By providing the support and resources they need, QiTech hopes to help these businesses succeed and grow.

