QMS Surging Ahead with a Remarkable YoY Growth, Achieving a Striking 444 Bps Growth in EBITDA Margin for 9M FY24

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16: QMS Medical Allied Services Limited, engaged in the marketing and distribution of a wide range of medical products, as well as emphasizing Patient Services Programs, has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for 9M & Q3 FY24.

9M FY24 Key Financial Highlights

* Total Income of Rs 90.18 Cr, YoY growth of 23.16%

* EBITDA of Rs 14.74 Cr, YoY growth of 69.15%

* EBITDA Margin of 16.34%, YoY growth of 444 Bps

* Net Profit of Rs 7.46 Cr, YoY growth of 55.18%

* NPM (%) of 8.28%, YoY growth of 171 Bps

* EPS of Rs 4.18, YoY growth of 37.95%

Commenting on the performance, Mahesh Makhija, Chairman and Managing Director, mentioned, "In assessing our performance over the past nine months, we are pleased to announce that we are navigating a positive trajectory. The investments and dedicated efforts in our business verticals, specifically in-Patient Services Programs and Q devices in preceding financial years, are now yielding tangible results, underscoring our impressive growth. This accomplishment stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment.

These strategic initiatives are positioned not only to strengthen our current position but also to provide a significant boost for the rest of FY24 and beyond. Looking ahead, the recent capital infusion through convertible equity share warrants and equity shares on a preferential basis is anticipated to act as a catalyst for the company's growth and development. A positive outlook on the future is maintained, encouraged by our continuous achievements and smart strategies. Confidence is placed in the trajectory of continued success and the sustained growth that lies ahead."

