Qoruz Secures Investment Led by The Chennai Angels as Part of Ongoing $1M Pre-Series A Round

New Delhi [India], July 8: Qoruz, a creator intelligence and collaboration platform, has secured funding from The Chennai Angels as part of its ongoing Pre-Series A round, which is targeted at $1 million. The round also saw participation from senior marketing professionals, agency leaders, and founders from the media and advertising ecosystem.

The strategic investment highlights Qoruz's growing relevance as a foundational layer in India's creator economy infrastructure. The company has plans to close the Series A round by the end of this year. Qoruz previously raised capital from Dexter Angels and the IIM Indore Alumni Fund, which helped fund its early product development and go-to-market efforts.

Qoruz intends to use the capital to scale its AI capabilities, expand into new market verticals, and strengthen its global presence with a focus on the Middle East and Southeast Asia. With a clear monetization engine, Qoruz is targeting $30 million ARR by 2026, growing 3x YoY in enterprise client adoption. Operating at the intersection of real-time creator intelligence, brand planning, performance benchmarking, and campaign execution, the platform is used by over 1,000 brands and agencies, including Amazon, Flipkart, Jiostar, Dabur, L'Oreal, and Coca-Cola.

Built with minimal outside capital, Qoruz has influenced over ₹1,500 crores in brand spend while staying lean, a rare outlier in the capital-heavy marketing tech landscape. Its current fundraising approach reflects increasing institutional and operator interest in influencer tech infrastructure as the creator economy matures in India and abroad.

"We're not just building a platform, we're building an ecosystem for the creator economy, where creators are central to how products are discovered, trusted, and bought. For this to scale meaningfully, it needs more than connections; it needs infrastructure. This capital allows us to deepen that foundation and bring operational precision to a space that has long operated on instinct." said Praanesh Bhuvaneswar, Co-Founder and CEO of Qoruz.

Investment Director from The Chennai Angels, S.Swaminathan (Founder & Partner Contramind Labs) commented on the fundraise, saying, "We at The Chennai Angels (TCA), are thrilled to back Qoruz, a creator intelligence and collaboration platform. Qoruz has built cutting-edge influencer discovery, influencer insights and an intuitive influencer outreach technology platform. Qoruz has also built smart algorithms that can accurately sift through influencer profiles which can help create customized influencer media investments that are aligned to a brand's marketing plans. Creator Collaboration-led brand investments are expected to rise significantly and Qoruz is well-positioned to take advantage of this growth. We're excited to be a part of the next phase of their growth journey"

Qoruz profiles more than 20 million creators across platforms, with over 100 data points per creator and predictive performance analytics built into its proprietary tech platform, Qoruz enables marketers to run repeatable, measurable campaigns.

Founded by Praanesh Bhuvaneswar, Prabakaran B, Aditya Gurwara, and Priya Vivek, Qoruz continues to scale quietly but significantly, proving that in a noisy market, clarity and conviction still win.

