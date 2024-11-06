QS World University Rankings: Asia 2025

PRNewswire

London [UK], November 6: QS Quacquarelli Symonds has released the 16th edition of the QS World University Rankings: Asia, featuring 984 universities across 25 higher education systems.

Peking University retains the top spot, The University of Hong Kong the second, with the National University of Singapore confirmed in third.

India is the most represented country, with 193 ranked universities, followed by Mainland China (135) and Japan (115).

Ben Sowter, QS Senior Vice President, said: "This ranking features a record number of Asian universities. It reflects a flourishing and intensely competitive higher education ecosystem while providing insights for students and policymakers."

Overview

* China leads Asian higher education with the most top-10 universities. Fudan University climbs into the top-5.

* India excels in research productivity. IIT Delhi now ranks 44th, surpassing IIT Bombay, which slips to 48th.

* Indonesia achieves the greatest growth, adding 30 new universities. Universitas Indonesia climbs to 46th.

* Hong Kong SAR sees a 45% improvement rate, with gains in resources, productivity and international students.

* Malaysian research shines. Thirty-two of its 38 previously ranked universities climb the table in Citations per Paper.

* Philippine academic reputation rises, with 15 of 16 previously ranked universities improving in this indicator. University of the Philippines ranks highest at 86th.

* Singapore is Asia's most concentrated hub of higher education excellence. It produces exceptional research with three universities among the top-10 in Citations per Paper.

* Six South Korean universities are among the region's top 20, more than any other country/territory.

* Thailand improves in research. Chulalongkorn University retains the highest rank, placing 47th.

* Japan's premier university, The University of Tokyo, remains Asia's most well-regarded among international academics and employers.

Methodology

