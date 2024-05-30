QSG Kit by Dr. Agravat: The Trailblazing Solution Helping People Quit Gutkha and Smoking across the Nation

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 30: Dr. Bharat Agravat India’s most distinguished Dental implants Surgeon and first Dentopreneur has unveiled before the world its trailblazing and groundbreaking solution that is not only the first of its kind but also promises to rid people of the evil habit of Gutkha Chewing and smoking — the QSG KIT. Backed by almost 3 decades of professional experience, 18 prestigious awards in the field, and a highly professional team led by co-founder Dr. Kartavya Agravat, his innovative treatment and program is designed to help with de-addiction as well as clearly address the physical, biological, and neural aspects of de-addiction to each patient to help with the battle.

“For many people across the world, nicotine tobacco addiction is almost like narcotics addiction. It often takes an otherworldly effort to help them get rid of taking khaini, chilam, gutkha, cigarettes, and other forms of nicotine. Thankfully, we have been able to develop something in the form of Quit Smoking Gutkha Kit that doesn’t require patches or unnecessary alternatives. It’s straight up natural”, said Dr. Kartavya Agravat tobacco cessation expert.

This amazing Quit Smoking and Gutkha chewing DIY QSG Kit Contains Pack Of 3 Products for 4 weeks quit program is built of a special Triple Action Formula

1. QSG Energy Burst Lozenges

2. QSG Sleep Gummies

3. QSG Nico Chewing Gum

All three elements work in perfect harmony and synergy to help the body and mind relieve itself of the need for tobacco.

After years of incessant tests and lakhs of rupees in clinical research, the QSG Kit was finally formulated that is backed by scientific temperaments of the greatest rigour. The fact that it stands tall is promoting a healthier life with hugely successful results is a testament to the quality of the QSG DIY Kit.

This is not just a product that assists in tobacco cessation, it is a beacon of hope for those who see none on the horizon; for those who have can’t take regular treatments due to its expense. The QSG Kit is affordable, beneficial, and best of all — ABSOLUTELY WORKS! Shop online https://quitsmokinggutkha.com

About

Dr. Bharat Agravat, the CMD of Dr Agravat Healthcare Ltd, is joined by Dr. Kartavya Agravat, serving as the CEO. Renowned as India’s foremost Dental Implantologist, Dr. Bharat Agravat boasts numerous research publications, awards, and distinctions.

The OSMF Mouth Opening Kit stands out as a highly popular flagship product from Dr Agravat Healthcare Ltd., designed to address restricted mouth openings conveniently at home. For further details, visit https://osmfmouthopeningkit.com

