Qualcomm and Havells showcase Partnership to Accelerate Smart Appliance Innovation

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 10: At India Mobile Congress 2025, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., in collaboration with Havells, showcased its latest smart home innovation by transforming the Havells smart appliance through cutting-edge connectivity and AI solutions. Demonstrated live at the event, the Lloyd air conditioner is powered by the Qualcomm® QCC743 connectivity platform. This engagement spans multiple product categories including air conditioners, washing machines, air purifiers, water heaters, smart fans and smart switches enabling Havells to deliver enhanced energy management, cloud integration, and voice-enabled control across its smart home ecosystem.

The Lloyd AC, equipped with Qualcomm's advanced tri-radio solution Wi-Fi 6 (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth 5.4, and IEEE 802.15.4 for Thread/Zigbee offers seamless interoperability across smart home ecosystems. Attendees experienced intuitive app-based control via Havells One, highlighting the platform's potential to transform everyday appliances into intelligent, user-centric solutions.

Built on RISC-V architecture, the QCC743 platform features a compact memory footprint, extensive interface support, and a streamlined module path (QCC743M), making it ideal for embedded applications and scalable appliance integration.

"India's smart home future is being built today, and Qualcomm is proud to be at the forefrontenabling it with advanced connectivity solutions designed for scale, efficiency, and local innovation," said Manmeet Singh, Senior Director, India Business Head of Automotive, IOT, Connectivity & Broadband, Qualcomm India. "Our work with Lloyd reflects our deep commitment to the Make in India initiative and to empowering Indian brands to deliver seamless, intelligent, connected experiences for every household."

"At Havells, our vision is to make every household smarter, more efficient, and seamlessly connected. By leveraging Qualcomm's advanced platform in our Lloyd air conditioners, we are not only elevating performance but also delivering richer, more intuitive experiences for our consumers," said Alok Tickoo, Executive Vice President and Business Leader, Lloyd Air Conditioner Business, Havells.

"Our collaboration with Qualcomm is a significant milestone in our mission to redefine connected living. This partnership reflects Havells' strong commitment to bringing cutting-edge technology solutions that make consumer durables smarter and more efficient. By integrating Qualcomm's advanced wireless connectivity, our Lloyd AC offers unmatched convenience, energy efficiency, and a seamless user experience. We believe this collaboration sets a new benchmark in the industry and reinforces Havells' position as a pioneer in smart home solutions." said Dipesh Shah, Executive President and CTO, Havells.

This collaboration exemplifies Qualcomm's commitment to enabling digital transformation across industries and Havells' vision to expand its global footprint in smart consumer durables as the companies come together to redefine connected living for Indian consumers, bringing intelligent, interoperable, and locally relevant solutions to every household.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor