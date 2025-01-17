Qualcomm collaborates with MapmyIndia to develop telematics solutions for vehicles

New Delhi [India], January 17 : Wireless technology solutions provider Qualcomm Technologies and digital maps firm MapmyIndia on Friday announced a technology collaboration, aimed at developing telematics solutions tailored to the needs of Indian automakers.

As part of the arrangement, MapmyIndia will utilize Qualcomm Technologies' Snapdragon Auto Connectivity Platform to develop telematics solutions tailored to the needs of Indian automakers.

MapmyIndia solutions will enable original equipment manufacturers to offer high-quality yet affordable connectivity in mid-tier and low-tier vehicles, as per a joint statement.

Further, MapmyIndia will integrate Snapdragon Car-to-Cloud Services with its MAPPLS automotive services to create a framework, driving device and cloud services for 2W, 4W and commercial vehicles that utilize Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions.

The single platform and common interface are aimed at helping manage device, data, maps, navigation and services.

With this integrated solution, MapmyIndia will scale, customize and bring the necessary applications and application programming interfaces (APIs) to enhance the end-to-end services experience.

"Our work with Qualcomm Technologies allows us to bring affordable, state-of-the-art telematics solutions to a broader segment of vehicles. This will enhance the driving experience for Indian consumers by enabling features that were previously available only in premium vehicles," said Rakesh Verma, CMD and Founder, MapmyIndia. "Together, we are democratizing access to advanced technologies and services, thereby improving road safety and convenience for all."

C.E. Info Systems Ltd, a listed company, is India's leading advanced digital maps and deep-tech company, popularly known in India as MapmyIndia and globally as Mappls.

"This collaboration with MapmyIndia is an important milestone for both companies," said Savi Soin, Senior Vice President and President of Qualcomm India.

"This technology collaboration combines both companies' expertise to provide world-class automotive solutions that are designed to help automakers accelerate time to market, reduce costs, and deliver better value and experiences to their customers in India as well as globally," added Savi Soin.

