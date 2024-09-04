Qualitia Boson Launches on Salesforce AppExchange

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4: Qualitia today announced it has launched Qualitia Boson on Salesforce AppExchange, a leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts, empowering customers to leverage an AI-native, patented self-healing platform for rapid Salesforce deployments, delivering efficiency, accuracy and economy, collectively saving upwards of USD 10bn a year worldwide.

Qualitia Boson's technology radically reduces Salesforce testing cycle time from weeks to hours, helping Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance (BFSI) clients deploy quality solutions 30% faster, 72% cheaper, and 100% reliably. Its self-healing capabilities automatically adapt to changes in the software environment, ensuring continuous, efficient testing with no manual intervention.

"At Qualitia, we aim to help BFSI businesses and institutions worldwide deploy quality implementations at speed in the service of their ecosystems," explained Rahul Chaudhari, Founder and CEO. "Bringing Qualitia Boson to the Salesforce AppExchange is a big step towards making our solution available worldwide."

* "Qualiltia Boson represents a tribute to innovation, building on Qualitia's decade of experience, while saluting the pioneering spirit of Einstein's contemporary, our very own Satyendra Nath Bose. This product reflects our commitment to excellence while paying homage to Bose's legacy of scientific precision," Chaudhari added.

* "Qualitia Boson is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as it helps customers accelerate business transformation with AI-powered self-healing test automation reducing time spent on test maintenance," said Alice Steinglass, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Platform, Salesforce. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."

Salesforce AppExchange, a leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts, empowers companies, developers, and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. Since its launch in 2006, the platform has grown to include more than 8,000 apps and experts, with over 12 million customer installs. AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge. Follow Salesforce on LinkedIn and X.

Salesforce, AppExchange, and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, inc.

About Qualitia

Qualitia (qualitia.ai) founded in 2010 by Rahul Chaudhari and headquartered in Pune, India, is a world-leading technology product company at the forefront of scriptless test automation solutions. Qualitia is proud to count the top insurance companies, many large global banks, market leading stock exchanges and depositories among clients it has served for many years now. Qualitia is committed to innovation, reliability, and enhancing software testing efficiency globally. Follow Qualitia on LinkedIn and X.

For further information contact:

Himanshu Goyal, Qualitia Inc, +91 981 981 9160, himanshu.goyal@qualitia.ai

