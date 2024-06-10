Quality Council of India celebrates World Accreditation Day across 20 cities

New Delhi [India], June 10 : The Quality Council of India (QCI) marked World Accreditation Day today with celebrations spanning over 20 cities across the nation.

The event in New Delhi was inaugurated by Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

According to the press release by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the theme for this year's event, "Accreditation: Empowering Tomorrow and Shaping the Future," highlighted the pivotal role of accreditation in enhancing quality across various sectors.

The event saw the participation of numerous distinguished figures, including Dr M. Srinivas, Director of AIIMS, New Delhi, and Jaxay Shah, Chairperson of the Quality Council of India.

They were joined by industry leaders, government officials, and heads of various companies.

The discussions centered around how accreditation contributes to the overall improvement of life quality, touching on sectors from healthcare to manufacturing and education.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, in his keynote address, emphasized the necessity of moving beyond standard practices.

India's accreditation landscape is primarily supported by two bodies: the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) and the National Accreditation Board for Certification Bodies (NABCB). These bodies play a critical role in the country's quality infrastructure, read the press release.

NABL, which oversees more than 8,000 accredited laboratories, and NABCB, with over 260 accredited Conformity Assessment Bodies (CABs), are signatories to the Multilateral Recognition Arrangements (MLAs) of the International Accreditation Forum (IAF) and the International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC).

This international recognition ensures that Indian accredited entities meet global standards, facilitating international trade and cooperation.

Established in 1997 by the Government of India in partnership with Indian industry, the Quality Council of India has been instrumental in setting up a robust third-party national accreditation system, read the press release.

The QCI's efforts are geared towards improving quality standards across various sectors, providing advisory services to the government and other stakeholders, and fostering a culture of quality across the nation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor