Quality is responsibility and competitive advantage: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi, Jan 6 Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said that quality is not just a responsibility but also a strong competitive advantage, stressing that standards play a crucial role in excellence, consumer protection, ease of doing business, Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Addressing the 79th Foundation Day celebrations of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) here, Joshi said that standards act as benchmarks for quality and trust, helping Indian products compete both at home and globally.

Speaking at the event, He highlighted that strong quality systems protect consumers, improve governance and support businesses by making processes simpler and more reliable.

The minister recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s consistent emphasis on quality in governance, service delivery and manufacturing.

He said the Prime Minister has given a clear direction that products labelled ‘Made in India’ should automatically be associated with high quality and global trust.

Joshi also reiterated the government’s commitment to the vision of “Zero Defect, Zero Effect”, which focuses on producing high-quality goods while ensuring minimal environmental impact.

He said achieving this goal requires collective effort from policymakers, industry, standards bodies and manufacturers.

He added that the larger aim is to transform ‘Made in India’ into ‘Trusted by India’ and ‘Trusted by the World’.

According to him, BIS has a key role to play in this journey by strengthening standards, encouraging innovation and building confidence in Indian products across global markets.

