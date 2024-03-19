Quantic India Witnesses the Success of 3rd Annual CX Excellence Awards 2024, the Cognitive Map to Customer's Mind: Connect, Converse and Coincide

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], March 19: The 3rd Annual CX Excellence Awards 2024, hosted by Quantic India recently, was a groundbreaking event showcasing the pinnacle of customer experience innovation. With a reputation for pioneering solutions, Quantic India delivered a remarkable awards ceremony, drawing attendees from diverse industries to highlight the nation's best CX initiatives. The event featured insightful panel discussions led by industry experts, addressing crucial topics such as seamless Omni-channel experiences, real-time responsiveness, the role of Customer Data Platforms, social listening in crisis management, the future of OpenAI in CX, predictive analytics for customer retention, personalized rewards design, and customer privacy. Attendees had unparalleled opportunities to engage with over 25+ speakers, connect with award-winning organizations, and network with solution providers. It served as a platform to honor dynamic leaders across various sectors for their outstanding achievements.

Panel 1: Decoding the Diligent CX Map: Trends, Challenges, Innovation in the Industry

Expert Moderator for the Panel

- Vineet Rajan: Head of Marketing- SAP Customer Experience, SAP India

Esteemed Speakers on the Panel

- Vikram Singh: Head Customer Experience, PVRINOX Limited

- Krishna Gautam: Vice President Customer Experience, Urbanic

- Ankit Dixit: Head Of Customer Experience, BeatO

- Rahul Tandon: Chief Customer Service Officer, Ecom Express

- Writuparna Gupta Bakshi: Associate Vice President - Customer Experience and Operations, Junglee Games

- Apoorva Arora: Head - Process Excellence & Customer Service, Cashify

- Varun Sehgal: Director - Omni Channel, Limeroad.com

- Vamsi Yeluri: Strategic Advisor, Smartping

Panel 2: At Your Service 24x7: Power of Online Reputation & Social Listening

Expert Moderator for the Panel

- Vibha Sarin Prabhakar: Chief Experience Officer, Shriram Automall

Esteemed Speakers on the Panel

- Anamika Chatterjee: Heading Customer Service - Retail Finance, Hero FinCorp

- Kumar Chandan: Head- Customer Service- North& South, Panasonic

- C V Sai: Director- CX & Partner Experience, Urban Company

- Ambrash Kapoor: Head - Customer Service, ASICS Corporation

- Sunny Gulati: Head of Customer Experience, Bata India Limited

- Amit Ranjan : Head of Customer Happiness, Lenskart.com

- Kautuk Malviya: Head - Customer Experience Transformation, Nissan Motors India Private Limited

Panel 3: Fortifying Customer Loyalty to pave the way for Business Excellence

Expert Moderator for the Panel

- Hemanth Purohit: Chief Executive Officer, Parahit

Esteemed Speakers on the Panel

- Sandeep Singh Sachdeva: Head- Customer & Seller Experience, Snapdeal

- Pritiman Sarkar: Senior Vice President, SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd

- Sweta Choudhary: Global customer experience

- Angad Wadia: VP- Operations & Customer Excellence and Head of Strategic Initiatives, Bajaj Capital Ltd

- Gagandeep Singh: SVP & Head - Customer Experience, Niva Bupa Health insurance

- Kanika Asija : AGM & Head of Group- Customer Experience Management, Tatapower-ddl

Following insightful panel discussions, Quantic India recognized CX domain experts and companies with awards for their long-term contributions.

Companies Who Won at the 3rd Annual CX Excellence Awards 2024

- Best Use of Net Promoter Score in Life Insurance: Canara HSBC Life Insurance

- Best Omni-channel Customer Experience Initiative in HealthTech: BeatO

- Best Use of Chat Support in Recommerce: Cashify

- Best In-App Customer Experience Initiative in Fashion Retail: Urbanic

- Best Use of Technology to Enhance Customer Experience in HFC: Wonder Home Finance Limited

- Best Integration of AI-Powered Chatbots in Consumer Durables: Sony India Pvt. Ltd.

- Best Omni-channel Customer Experience Initiative in Pre-owned Automobile Industry: Shriram Automall India Limited (SAMIL)

- Best Customer Journey Enhancement in Pharmaceutical: MANKIND PHARMA

- Best Customer Retention Initiative of the Year in FinTech: GroMo - Vitrak Technologies Private Limited.

- Best Customer Experience Initiative in Banking: Equitas Small Finance Bank

- Best Use of Technology to Enhance Customer Experience for Consumer Durables: Singer India

- Best Use of Technology to Enhance Customer Experience in InsureTech: InsuranceDekho

- Best Brand Building Campaign of the Year in E-commerce & Retail: Clovia

- Customer Centric Company of the Year in HealthTech: Tata 1mg

- Voice of Customer Impact Award in EdTech: LawSikho

- Best Customer - Centric Team of the Year in Healthcare: Pristyn Care

- Best Use of Chat Support in Financial Services: Clix Capital

- Best Contactless Service Experience in EdTech and Immigration: IELTSMaterial

- Best Use of Technology to Enhance Contact Centre Operations in Gaming: Junglee Games India Pvt. Ltd.

- Best Use of Data Analytics to Enhance CX in FinTech: OPL

- Best Education & Skill Development Campaign: CollegeDekho

- Best Customer Engagement Strategy in Fashion Services: Libas

- Best Omni-channel Customer Experience Initiative in Retail: Lenskart

- Best Customer-Centric Company of the Year in FMCG: Beejapuri Dairy Pvt. Ltd.

- Best Customer Experience Transformation Initiative in Retail: Bata

- Best Omni-channel Customer Experience Initiative in Electrical Construction Material: Panasonic Life Solution

- Best Use of Technology to Enhance Customer Experience in Electronic Payment Services: Euronet Services India Pvt. Ltd.

- Voice of Customer Impact Award in Power Distribution Sector: Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited

- Best Use of WhatsApp Bot in CX in Logistics Service Provider: Rapido

- Rising Star in Digital Customer Engagement (D2C): MEENA BAZAAR

- Best Customer Retention Initiative of the Year in Insurance: HDFC ERGO GIC LTD.

- Best Digital Customer Experience Initiative in Financial Services: Dvara KGFS

- Best Customer Experience Excellence in Educational Solutions: Credenc

- Best Use of Data Analytics to Enhance CX in Online Job Portal: WorkIndia

- Voice of Customer Impact Award in FinTech: Stashfin

- Best Use of Technology to Enhance Customer Experience in Micro Mobility Platform: Yulu Bikes

- Best Customer-Centric Culture in Eyewear Retail: Cleardekho Eyewear

- Best Use of Gamification in Customer Engagement in Automobile: NISSAN MOTOR INDIA PVT. LTD.

- Best Digital Customer Experience Initiative in InsurTech: Symbo

- Strategic Excellence in Customer-Centric Leadership: PHYSICS WALLAH

- Best Customer Engagement Strategy in Beauty & Personal Care: Earth Rhythm

- Outstanding Customer Centric Initiative in Healthcare: Medanta

- Best Use of Technology to Enhance Contact Centre Operations in AgriTech: Ninjacart

- Customer-Centric Company of the Year in AgriTech: Otipy Internet Pvt. Ltd.

- Innovative Customer Engagement Campaign of the Year in FinTech: Upwards Fintech Pvt. Ltd.

- Best Customer Experience Initiative in Life Insurance: Pramerica Life Insurance Limited

- Best Use of Technology to Enhance Customer Experience in Healthcare: MeduLance Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

- Best Use of Insights to Enhance Customer Experience in Telecom: Vodafone Idea Limited

- Best Use of Technology to Enhance Customer Experience in Financial Services: Hero Housing Finance

- Best Customer Engagement Strategy in NBFC: Ring

- Best Use of Technology to Enhance Customer Experience in E-commerce: Wakefit Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

- Best Customer Experience Initiative in Insurance: Bajaj Allianz General Insurance

- Best Digital Customer Experience Initiative in NBFC: Fedbank Financial Services Ltd.

- Best CX Initiative to Enhance Customer Satisfaction in Gaming: Zupee

- Best use of Real-time feedback in Healthcare & Diagnostics: Redcliffe Labs

- Innovative Customer Engagement Campaign of the Year in Real Estate: Magicbricks

- Excellence in Customer Support Automation: FuelBuddy

- Customer Centric Team of the Year in E-commerce Consumer Electronics: Noise

- Excellence in Customer Journey Optimization in Wealth Management: Bajaj Capital

- Best Integration of AI-Powered Chatbots in Gaming: PokerBaazi

- Best Omni-channel Customer Experience Initiative in Healthcare & Diagnostics: Redcliffe Labs

- Best Loyalty Program of the Year in Retail: Forever New

- Customer Centric Team of the Year in Travel Retail: Mumbai Duty Free

- Best Contact Centre of the Year in NBFC: SBI Cards and Payment Service Ltd.

- Best Contactless Service Experience in Health Insurance: Aditya Birla Health Insurance

- Best Use of Technology to Enhance Contact Centre Operations in Health Insurance: Niva Bupa Health Insurance

Individuals Who Won at the 3rd Annual CX Excellence Awards 2024

- CX Professional of the Year in Logistics: Rahul Tandon (Ecom Express Limited)

- Emerging Marketer of the Year in D2C: Abhishek Sinha (Sotbella Fashion)

- CX Professional of the Year in Consumer Services: Nirupam Srivastava (Hero Enterprise)

- CX Trailblazer Award in HealthTech: Tejasvi Singh Kushwah (Healthplix)

- Woman CX Trailblazer of the Year in Banking and Financial: Anamika Chatterjee (Hero Fincorp)

- Emerging CX Leader of the Year in EdTech: Sushant Gomber (Hero Vired)

- Emerging CX Leader of the Year in Healthcare: Shashi Ranjan (Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd.)

- Rising Star in Marketing Leadership in Financial Services: Abhishek Kumar (ICICI Securities)

- Emerging CX Leader of the Year in HealthTech: Linish Theodore (CNH Care)

Our Proud Sponsor Partners for the Event

- Presenting Partner: SAP Customer Experience

- Co- Presenting Partner: infobip

- Communication Partner: Smartping

- Powered By Partner: haptik

- AI Automation Partner: uniphore

- Co-Powered By Partner: parahit

- Exhibit Partners: LimeChat and Trooya by germin8

- Lanyard Partner: Radical Minds

- Media Partner: Quantic Connect

In today's rapidly changing business landscape, the demand for effective solutions is at an all-time high. At the recent event, leading solution providers highlighted their innovative approaches and shared success stories through case studies. Attendees had the chance to connect with industry peers and learn about leveraging modern technology to streamline business operations. Following an exploration of customer mind-set and diverse experiences across various sectors, Quantic India will soon delve further into the realm of customer experience with its upcoming edition - 4th Edition CX Excellence Awards on 21st June at Bengaluru.

