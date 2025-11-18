Quantum CorpHealth (Quantum) Sets Sights on 300 ALS Ambulances to Transform India's Emergency Healthcare, Through Doctor911

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18: Quantum, a doctor-led pioneer in corporate and industrial healthcare, has announced the national launch of its Doctor911 Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulance network a major step toward building India's next-generation emergency response ecosystem. The initiative begins with a pilot deployment at Oberoi Mall, Goregaon, in collaboration with Oberoi Realty, setting the foundation for a nationwide rollout of 300 fully equipped ALS ambulances across 20 metropolitan regions over the next two years.

The Doctor911 ALS ambulance service ensures rapid medical assistance with a turnaround time of under 10 minutes, supported by Quantum's emergency command system and its pan-India network of over 200 Occupational Health Centres (OHCs) across corporate, industrial, and retail environments.

India continues to face a significant gap in emergency ambulance availability compared to developed healthcare systems. Current estimates indicate that India operates 18,000-20,000 ambulances for a population of 1.4 billion, while the United States runs over 50,000 ambulances for just 330 million - highlighting the urgent need to expand India's emergency-care capabilities at scale.

As part of its global strategy, Doctor911 is expanding into the UAE and exploring opportunities in the US, supported by MediLocker Quantum's secure, portable health-data layer that ensures a patient's medical records travel with them. This allows Doctor911 to deliver seamless, informed care for employees, travellers, and NRI families across borders.

"Doctor911 is evolving into a global connected-care platform. With our expansion into the UAE and exploratory entry into the US, our aim is to ensure coordinated, high-quality care for Indians and NRIs wherever they are," said Dr. Narendra Vankar, Founder & CEO, Quantum.

Quantum also continues to strengthen India's workplace healthcare ecosystem a pillar governed by the Factories Act, 1948, which mandates employers to safeguard the health, safety, and environment of workers. Corporate India increasingly recognises that "the cost of non-compliance is 10x the cost of compliance."

To support this compliance-driven need, Quantum has built a cross-functional corporate health team, backed by standardised SOPs and smart digital software, converting traditional OHCs into smart clinics capable of delivering faster, more accurate, and data-backed care.

"For corporates, factories and large industrial operations, immediate medical readiness is critical. Through our OHC network, on-site medical teams and now ALS ambulances under Doctor911, we are elevating workforce health and emergency response. Our experienced corporate doctors also conduct all training, knowledge transfer and detailed slice-and-dice analysis of employee health data, offering deep insights into organisational wellbeing," said Dr. Bhavya Vankar, Co-Founder & Director, Quantum.

Founded by Dr. Narendra Vankar and Dr. Bhavya Vankar, both MBBS, AFIH-qualified occupational health specialists, Quantum Corp today serves over 500 corporate groups across sectors. The company is distinguished by its direct medical service delivery model delivering preventive, curative, and emergency care on-site at workplaces, supported by qualified doctors and trained medical teams.

