Queen of the World India finale Season 3: Unleashing Glamour, Empowerment, and Uniqueness like Never Before!

New Delhi [India], October 20: The glittering stage of the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi set the scene for one of the most highly anticipated events in the Indian Pageant Circuit - Queen of the World India. Guided by the mantra of "bigger, better, and grander," this grand finale, under the dedicated leadership of Urmimala Boruah, the National Director and CEO of the Pageant, lived up to its promise, leaving no detail unfinished.

The Star-Studded Affair: The red carpet was graced by notable celebrities, adding an extra layer of glamor to the evening. Bhumi Pednekar and Neha Dhupia, renowned figures in the Indian entertainment industry, served as the Chief Guests of the event. They were joined by numerous prominent and rising influencers, all of whom lent their support to this spectacular celebration of beauty, diversity, and empowerment.

More than a Beauty Pageant: Queen of the World India isn't just your run-of-the-mill beauty pageant. It stands apart by adopting an inclusive approach to beauty. Contestants with diverse backgrounds, regardless of their size, age, or marital status, came together to showcase their individual struggles and passions. The Pageant embraces the pioneering spirit, aiming to revolutionize the Beauty Industry by breaking stereotypes and promoting the message that beauty comes in all forms.

A Night to Remember

The Pageant night was a dazzling spectacle, filled with radiant smiles, couture glamour, and inspiring stories. The evening began with a mesmerizing Ganesh Vandana dance performance, setting the stage for what was to come. Sachin Kumbhar and the Pageant's Co-founder, Snigdha Baruah, took center stage as hosts, and the show kicked off in style.

The contestants wowed the audience with their talent, grace, and charisma during the dance performance round in cocktail dresses and the evening gown round. These segments not only showcased their outer beauty but also their inner confidence and poise.

Crowning the Queens

The moment everyone had been waiting for finally arrived. The crowned Queens for the Season 3 of Queen of the World India were:

Miss Category: WINNER: Aboli Kamble, 1st runner up: Anjali Nandi, 2nd runner up: Nishitha Tirunagiri

Ms Category: WINNER: Gayatri Dave, 1st runner up: Dikshitar Rawat, 2nd runner up: Chaitali Jagani

Mrs Category: WINNER: Priya Saggi, 1st runner up: Sherry Singh, 2nd runner up: Aishwarya Solomon

ELITE Mrs Category: WINNER: Amita Goel, 1st runner up: Vineeta Baldawa, 2nd runner up: Dr. Vatsana Kasana These remarkable women are not just beauty queens; they are ambassadors of empowerment, showcasing the diversity and potential within the modern Indian woman.

A Night of Empowerment and Diversity

Queen of the World India 2023 was more than just a beauty pageant. It was a celebration of empowerment, diversity, and the remarkable potential that lies within every individual, regardless of their background. The event emphasized that beauty isn't confined to stereotypes but is a reflection of inner strength, passion, and the ability to make a difference in the world. Queen of the World India is a testament to the power of diversity and empowerment, and its legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

