Queens' College, Counted Among Indore's Best CBSE Schools, Awarded India's No. 1 for Digital Learning Infrastructure

New Delhi [India], November 27: In the latest Education World India School Rankings 2025, Queens' College, Indore has been awarded India's No. 1 Grand Jury Award for Best Digital Infrastructure & Learning Ecosystem. The category evaluates how schools use technology to support teaching, manage academic processes, and provide digital access to students and staff.

The assessment includes parameters such as device availability, network reliability, classroom technology, and the functional use of digital tools in daily academic routines. QCI's performance in the digital category reflects steady upgrades made over the years to improve technology integration across the campus.

Queens' College, Indore, established in 1995, is among the best CBSE schools in Indore, located conveniently on Khandwa Road. As a leading co-ed CBSE school, QCI not only prepares students for academic success but also helps them grow as confident, responsible individuals ready for future careers. This national recognition marks a notable moment acknowledging the school's efforts to adapt to contemporary educational standards while maintaining its emphasis on values and discipline.

The award coincides with the institution completing 30 years since its establishment. As the school continues developing its academic framework and technology infrastructure, the recognition from Education World serves as a data-backed reflection of progress made so far.

Education World, which publishes the India School Rankings annually, has been evaluating schools for over two decades through a structured, data-based methodology. The rankings are regarded as one of the most comprehensive assessments of K-12 institutions in the country, involving jury reviews, national surveys, and multi-parameter scoring. The Grand Jury Awards, under which QCI was recognised, highlight institutions showing noteworthy practices outside traditional academic parameters, particularly in areas such as digital infrastructure and innovation.

