Quest Flow Controls Crosses ₹100 Cr Order Book with Project Order from GRSE

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23: Quest Flow Controls, formerly Meson Valves India Ltd, specializes in assembling, manufacturing, purchasing, distributing, and servicing a diverse range of products, including valves, actuators, strainers, and remote control systems, across various industries.

QFCL has secured an order worth ₹23.55 crore from Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) for the supply of valves & spares for a prestigious Naval Project.

The company serves a diverse B2B clientele across high-stakes sectors, including Naval Defence, Oil & Gas, and Power Generation. It serves as a key partner in India's naval and maritime ecosystem, providing high-performance valves and integrated systems that are vital to the nation's defence and self-reliance goals under the 'Make in India' initiative.

This order contributes to a significant milestone of crossing an order book of ₹100 crore, reaffirming its position as a trusted partner in delivering high-quality valves and services for India's naval requirements.

The execution timeline for the complete ₹100 crore order book ranges between 12-18 months. However, QFCL is aligning its resources to complete execution ahead of schedule.

Mr. Kishor Makvan, CEO, has stated that beyond the Naval domain, QFCL has been steadily diversifying its portfolio with projects in international markets. "The Company is actively building its presence across the Middle East, South-East Asia, Russia, and North Africa, tapping into growing demand for critical flow-control systems in marine, oil & gas, and infrastructure sectors. Management believes that this geographical diversification will be a cornerstone of sustainable growth in the years ahead."

This steady inflow of Naval orders underscores the Company's long-term commitment to supporting the nation's defence & maritime interests, while deepening its strategic relationships with the Indian Navy and India's shipbuilding ecosystem.

This contract not only marks QFCL's growing footprint in the naval sector but also highlights its global ambitions to become a distinguished and trusted player in the international valve manufacturing and solutions industry.

