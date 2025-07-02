Quest Global and IEEE India support women engineering students and returning women engineers through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 2: Quest Global, a leading global product engineering services company, has extended its strategic collaboration with IEEE, the world's largest technical professional organization advancing technology for humanity, in India to provide opportunities for female engineers through its advancing women in engineering initiative. Now in its third year, this strategic collaboration continues to deliver meaningful impact through two key Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives - the Women in Engineering (WIE) Scholarship Program and the Returning Women Engineers Program (RWEP).

To date, the IEEE WIE Scholarship Program has benefited 790+ Women students from three Indian states, that is, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Kerala, and is aiming to support 200+, including students from underserved communities who aim to get admission to Engineering after the 12th standard this year. The program offers a comprehensive development platform, including financial aid, technical courses through IEEE's Blended Learning Program, industry-led learning sessions, mentorship, placement support, and professional networking opportunities.

Eligibility is based on academic performance, with applicants required to have a minimum of 60%, and preference given to candidates from Underserved Communities. The program is already yielding positive outcomes: 100+ students have successfully secured employment, with placement support ongoing for other participants.

"Quest Global is proud to continue our partnership with IEEE India in advancing equitable access to engineering education and careers for women in India," said Cheryl Rodness, Global Head of Brand, Quest Global. "We are dedicated to enabling women to become leaders and innovators in this field because we believe in the transformative power of engineering."

Srikanth Chandrasekaran, Country Head, IEEE India Operations, highlighted the importance of collaboration, stating, "We sincerely thank Quest Global for their continued support in empowering over 1,000 people through Women in Engineering initiatives across three states in India. Moving forward, IEEE is committed to expanding this impact to reach all states, fostering a truly inclusive engineering ecosystem nationwide."

Complementing the scholarship initiative, the Returning Women Engineers Program (RWEP) is designed to help women professionals re-enter the workforce after career breaks. Developed by IEEE India and funded by Quest Global, the program provides training in both technical and soft skills, along with career preparation, interview coaching, resume building, and mentorship support.

About IEEE

IEEE is the world's largest technical professional organization and is a public charity dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. Through its highly cited publications, conferences, technology standards, and professional and educational activities, IEEE is the trusted voice in a wide variety of areas ranging from aerospace systems, computers, and telecommunications to biomedical engineering, electric power, and consumer electronics. Learn more at https://www.ieee.org.

IEEE India Operations Center was established in 2010 with a focus on standards, technical activities, membership development, Education, philanthropy initiatives, business development, and support for digital library customers. IEEE India is developing educational programs under the umbrella of the IEEE Blended Learning Program, focused on training and skills development. IEEE India Philanthropy (IIP) supports the IEEE core purpose of transforming lives through the power of technology and education with generosity of internal (within IEEE) and external donors.

About Quest Global

At Quest Global, it's not just what we do but how and why we do it that makes us different. We're in the business of engineering, but what we are really creating is a brighter future. For over 25 years, we've been solving the world's most complex engineering problems. Operating in over 17 countries, with over 83 global delivery centers, our 21,000+ curious minds embrace the power of doing things differently to make the impossible possible. Using a multi-dimensional approach, combining technology, industry expertise, and diverse talents, we tackle critical challenges faster and more effectively. And we do it across the Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Energy, Hi-Tech, MedTech & Healthcare, Rail and Semiconductor industries. For world-class end-to-end engineering solutions, we are your trusted partner.

