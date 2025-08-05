Quest Global Partners with TSS Foundation to Empower the Future of Underserved Students Through Sports and Education

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 5: Quest Global, a leading global product engineering services company, today announced a strategic partnership with the TSS Foundation under its 'Empowering Futures through Sport and Education' initiative, whose training infrastructure and coaching expertise form a core part of the program. This six-year initiative aims to support school students from tribal and underserved communities through access to quality education and professional football coaching.

As part of the initiative, Quest Global will sponsor students from remote and underserved regions of India, supporting their six-year educational journey at The Sports School (TSS) in Bengaluru. This support includes access to quality academics and professional football training, enabling well-rounded personal development. The structured football coaching curriculum at The Sports School is supported by the licensed youth coaches of Indian Super League team Bengaluru Football Club.

Aligned with its commitment to quality education and sustainable development, Quest Global aims to foster social equity by creating long-term opportunities for marginalized communities. By integrating sport into its developmental efforts, the company is also helping shape an impactful and emotionally resonant approach to community transformation.

"This collaboration is an extension of our purpose - engineering a brighter future," said Cheryl Rodness, Global Head of Brand, Quest Global. "By integrating structured education with professional sports training, we support the holistic development of young students. As a socially responsible organization, we believe in fostering well-rounded growth during their formative years, and this includes both sports and academics. Through initiatives like these, we aim to create a meaningful, long-term impact by investing in India's future. Given this program is also supported by BFC, it was a natural fit for us as we are also proud sponsors of the BFC team."

"At TSS Foundation, we believe that every child deserves the opportunity to dream beyond their circumstances," said UV Sankar, Director,TSS Foundation. "Our partnership with Quest Global, along with our long-standing collaboration with Bengaluru FC, allows us to deepen our impact. By combining academic access and sports mentorship, we aim to build confident, capable individuals who can shape their futures."

"Our collaboration with The Sports School has seen several young players come up the ranks and make it through to our Academy Teams, the Karnataka State Team and even the National Team. We're glad to be able to lend our expertise in football coaching and youth development in TSS' efforts to further the sport in India," said Darren Caldeira, Director of Football at Bengaluru FC.

By combining the strengths of education and sport, this initiative underscores Quest Global's vision of engineering to create a brighter, more equitable future.

About Quest Global:

At Quest Global, it's not just what we do but how and why we do it that makes us different. We're in the business of engineering, but what we are really creating is a brighter future. For over 25 years, we've been solving the world's most complex engineering problems. Operating in over 17 countries, with over 83 global delivery centers, our 21,000+ curious minds embrace the power of doing things differently to make the impossible possible. Using a multi-dimensional approach, combining technology, industry expertise, and diverse talents, we tackle critical challenges faster and more effectively. And we do it across the Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Energy, Hi-Tech, MedTech & Healthcare, Rail and Semiconductor industries. For world-class end-to-end engineering solutions, we are your trusted partner.

About TSS Foundation:

TSS Foundation is an 80G compliant and section 12A registered Trust that launched the "Empowering Futures through Sport and Education" program, aimed at transforming the lives of children from tribal and underserved communities. This six-year programme, supported by The Sports School and Jain Group of Institutions, it represents a beacon of hope for many under-privileged children from remote corners of India to get access to quality education alongside professional sports training. The program aims to nurture the interest of a child in a sport to overcome their learning difficulties and to evolve themselves as leaders in life.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1830310/Quest_Global_Logo.jpg

