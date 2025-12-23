Quick commerce, BFSI, e-commerce, retail, healthcare sectors see strong hiring demand in 2025: Report

New Delhi [India], December 23 : Quick commerce, BFSI, e-commerce, retail and healthcare sectors registered strong hiring demand in 2025, highlighted a report by Apna.co, a networking and job search platform.

The report stated that these sectors continued to drive employment generation across regions, supported by expansion in services, rising digital adoption and growing enterprise activity beyond major metros.

According to the report, small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) played a major role in shaping the hiring landscape.

It stated, "Industries such as BFSI, retail, e-commerce, healthcare, logistics, quick commerce, mobility and IT services contributed significantly to this demand".

In 2025, SMBs accounted for 10 lakh job postings, while large enterprises contributed 4 lakh postings. Together, this resulted in a more distributed and national hiring map, reflecting broader economic participation across cities and regions.

On the employer side, the report stated that the total number of job postings on Apna rose to 14 lakh in 2025, representing an estimated 15 per cent increase over the previous year.

This growth was driven by stronger digital adoption among SMBs, wider enterprise expansion into Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, and sustained momentum in service-oriented sectors such as BFSI, logistics, healthcare and technology-enabled operations.

The report also highlighted a sharp rise in women's participation in the workforce. Tier 1 cities, including Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune and Kolkata, together accounted for around 2 crore applications from women in 2025.

At the same time, women from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities such as Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Bhubaneswar, contributed nearly 1.8 crore applications, representing an increase of around 30 per cent.

This trend reflects how the expansion of service clusters in emerging cities is creating more formal and accessible employment opportunities for women.

Among freshers, role preferences showed a clear shift toward roles that offer structured career growth and formal skill development. Applications to administrative services, customer experience, digital operations, finance and accounting roles continued to rise in 2025.

In contrast, interest in field-intensive and voice-heavy roles declined, indicating a growing preference for stability and alignment with the expanding service economy.

Freshers also showed increasing interest in IT support, analytical roles and technical coordination, mirroring rising demand for digitally skilled talent.

The report noted that the need for structured mid-skill roles across regional markets supported demand. Enterprise expansion also led to higher demand for finance and accounting, customer experience, HR and administrative services, training and quality assurance, and digital marketing and analytics roles.

In addition, production support, procurement coordination, facility management and supply chain operations witnessed increased hiring as companies strengthened their regional infrastructure.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor