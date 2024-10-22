Quick commerce cannot be so quick if it has to be sustainable, feels BIA Brands CEO Sudhakar Adapa

New Delhi [India], October 22 : Quick commerce as we see today may not be the same tomorrow and its definition may change going ahead, feels Sudhakar Adapa, CEO, BIA Brands.

Speaking at the NDTV World Summit 2024, Adapa said quick commerce cannot be so quick if it has to be sustainable

"The definition of 'quick' will change from 10 minutes to probably over 60 minutes or so. Because not everything could be delivered in 10 minutes time."

He is of the view that not everything could be delivered in 10 minutes.

At a session on 'Future of E-Commerce', he said it worked in India because of its high population density.

Adapa is a passionate entrepreneur with diverse experience in starting and running companies in advertising, media and human resources, among others.

Talking about technology becoming an enabler, he said the advantage is that one could build a company without large capital.

"You can build a company with almost next to nothing in terms of capital," he said, stressing on the fact that e-commerce business doesn't need large physical assets. On the flipside, he said the competition among e-commerce companies will rise going forward.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor