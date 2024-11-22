Quick commerce workforce expansion to surge by 60 pc in India

Bengaluru, Nov 22 The Indian logistics, e-commerce, FMCG and consumer durables sectors saw a noticeable surge in workforce growth this festive season, and quick commerce saw substantial growth during the Diwali gifting period, with a 25-30 per cent increase in workforce compared to regular months, said a report on Friday.

The industry’s rapid expansion continues post-festive season, with platforms planning to double their dark stores by March 2025, workforce expansion is expected to surge by 60 per cent, particularly in tier 2 and 3 cities, as companies ramp up logistics and diversify product offering, according to a TeamLease Staffing report.

In the logistics sector, the temporary workforce surged by 20-30 per cent to support the anticipated 35 per cent growth in e-commerce sales.

The demand for workers, particularly in warehousing, last-mile delivery, and customer support roles, intensified during the festive rush.

However, as the immediate post-festive demand recedes, logistics companies are maintaining a 10 per cent higher-than-usual workforce to sustain ongoing e-commerce requirements, according to the report.

“As the growth in sectors like e-commerce stabilises and q-commerce looks to expand further, businesses must focus on maintaining a talent pool that is both flexible and skilled enough to manage the long-term demands of an increasingly digital economy,” said Balasubramanian, Senior VP and Business Head at TeamLease.

The FMCG sector, which had anticipated a 10-15 per cent increase in sales, particularly in rural areas with higher purchasing power, saw more moderate results post-festive season, according to TeamLease Staffing.

Despite the slower pace of sales recovery, FMCG companies are adjusting their workforce growth to around 5-10 per cent as the overall demand shifts and segments such as food and beverage face lingering pressures from commodity inflation.

Consumer durables, poised for double-digit growth of 30-40 per cent during the festive period, experienced strong demand for premium electronics like air conditioners and refrigerators.

However, post-festive demand has plateaued, leading to a reduction in workforce across sales, logistics, and customer service roles. While hiring spiked by 15-20 per cent during the peak, growth is expected to taper as market conditions stabilise, said the report.

