Quint Digital Limited (QDL) Records Rs 22.03 Crores Consolidated Revenues for Q3FY24

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 7: Quint Digital Limited ("QDL") (QUINT, BSE 539515), India's leading multi-brand digital and media-tech group being the only new-age digital media and technology player listed on the Indian stock exchange published its standalone and consolidated results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023.

QDL completed the sale of the remaining 51% stake in loss-making Quintillion Business Media to AMG Media for INR 52.45 crores.

Post divestment of Quintillion Business Media, QDL achieved profitability; consolidated PBT for Q3FY24 stood at INR 2.04 crores; a positive swing of 130+% over Q3FY231. Consolidated PBT for 9 months ended December 31, 2023, stood at INR 5.71 crores; a positive swing of 134+% over 9 months ended December 31, 2022 1.

Consolidated revenues for QDL for Q3FY24 stood at INR 22.03 crores, witnessing a growth of 14% over Q3FY23 (consolidated revenues stood at INR 19.30 crores). Consolidated revenues of INR 67.55 crores for 9 months of FY23 (ended December 2023), witnessing a growth of 16+% over the same period in FY23 (INR 58.08 crores).

The Quint's standalone revenues for Q3FY24 grew by 15+% to INR 13.94 crores; Q3FY23 revenues stood at INR 12.11 crores.

Media-tech operations at Quintype continue as the sun rise sector for the group; revenues increased by 27+% to INR 6.95 crores in Q3FY24; Q3FY23 revenues stood at INR 5.35 crores.

Quintype's 9-month revenues stood at INR 20.42 crores, a growth of 34+% over the 9 months ended December 31, 2022.

QDL to set up a wholly owned subsidiary outside India; and make a strong pivot towards expanding its media-tech operations globally.

1 Performa numbers considering deconsolidation of Quintillion Business Media Limited

