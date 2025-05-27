Quint Digital Ltd Signs Franchise Agreement with Time Out Group to Launch Time Out India

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 27: Quint Digital Limited (QDL), India's leading media-tech company, is proud to announce that it has signed a franchise agreement with Time Out, the iconic global brand that inspires and enables people to experience the best of the city, to launch Time Out India.

This multi-channel collaboration spans both Time Out Media and the opportunity to bring Time Out Market to India, marking a transformative moment in how Indian audiences and visitors discover and experience the country's vibrant cities. Through this partnership, QDL and Time Out will bring high-quality, expert content and world-class cultural and culinary offerings to Indian consumers and advertisers.

At the heart of this launch later this year is timeout.com/india alongside social channels as well as video, a digital destination designed to be the ultimate guide to India's cities. Featuring editorial content curated by local expert journalists, Time Out will share the best things to do, see, and eat across India's top cities and travel destinations. From food and drink to arts, culture, films, entertainment, and events, Time Out India will be the go-to hub for locals and tourists seeking curated recommendations. This combination of trusted, authentic content and multiple platforms - plus a valuable experience-hungry audience - forms a differentiated proposition for a wide range of advertisers for which the team will be offering bespoke multi-channel campaigns.

Alongside Time Out Media, the agreement also includes the exclusive option for QDL as a franchisee to explore on behalf of and in alignment with Time Out Group opportunities in India to invest in, open and operate Time Out Markets - the food and cultural market that brings the best of the city together under one roof. These Markets - eleven are open around the world in cities such as New York, Chicago, and Dubai with more in the pipeline - combine Time Out's trusted editorial curation with real-life experiences, showcasing a city's top chefs, restaurants, mixologists, and cultural talent. These are vibrant venues for exploration, entertainment, and community engagement - and also offer unique advertising opportunities via digital screens within the Markets.

"Urban India, especially its younger, always-curious crowd, is craving something fresh, bold, and out of the box when it comes to lifestyle and food. With Time Out, we're excited to bring a game-changing experience to the country," said Ritu Kapur, Managing Director and CEO, QDL. "This partnership blends QDL's pulse on India's digital-first youth - and also visitors to our country - with Time Out's global knack for spotlighting the best in culture, food, and city life," she added.

"Together, we'll inspire discovery, spotlight the best of our cities, and offer brands powerful new ways to engage with a discerning, experience-hungry audience," said Raghav Bahl, Director and Promoter, QDL.

Chris Ohlund, CEO of Time Out Group plc added, "We are pleased to partner with Quint Digital to launch Time Out in India across key cities and beyond - one of the world's most vibrant travel destinations with a rapidly evolving food scene, it presents an incredible opportunity for Time Out's unique blend of curated content and experiences. With The Quint's expert team, Time Out India will become the definitive go-to place for the very best of urban culture across key cities."

"In addition, this is the first time that a franchise partner in one country will not only operate Time Out Media but will also explore Time Out Market opportunities. This partnership comes at a time when we increasingly operate Media and Market - an unmatched digital and real-life model - as one brand to cement Time Out as a unique proposition, both for consumers and commercial partners to connect with this valuable audience. We look forward to celebrating the best of India along with its vibrant cities with our curated content and experiences."

This partnership represents the coming together of two powerful forces: Time Out's global expertise in curating city life and QDL's leadership in digital content, digital publishing technology, and AI-driven social media analytics. After establishing itself in media and tech, QDL is now expanding into lifestyle by adding India's rapidly growing retail-cum-lifestyle commerce segment to its existing footprint. Together, the two brands aim to build a vibrant, city-focused ecosystem in India - digitally and in-real life.

Time Out Group is a global brand that inspires and enables people to experience the best of the city through Time Out Media and Time Out Market. Time Out launched in London in 1968 to help people discover the exciting new urban cultures that had started up all over the city - today it is the only global brand dedicated to city life. Expert journalists curate and create content about the best things to do, see and eat in over 350 cities in over 50 countries and across a unique multi-platform model spanning both digital and physical channels. Time Out Market is the world's first editorially curated food and cultural market, bringing a city's best chefs, restaurateurs and unique cultural experiences together under one roof. The portfolio includes eleven open Markets, several new locations with expected opening dates in 2025 and beyond, in addition to a pipeline of further locations in advanced discussions. Time Out Group PLC, listed on AIM, is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Learn more at www.timeout.com.

Quint Digital Limited (QDL) is India's leading digital and media-tech, AI-focused company. QDL creates innovative ideas in the digital space with cutting-edge technology and engaging formats to propel meaningful change. Its conglomerate offers various solutions ranging from news to tech innovations, recently strengthened by the acquisition of ListenFirst Media, a premium social media and digital analytics platform headquartered in New York, which enhances QDL's capabilities in AI-driven audience insights and engagement strategies. Its flagship platform, The Quint, launched in 2015, delivers trusted, innovative journalism, while Quintype's AI-powered editorial platform enables seamless content creation for over 300 publishers worldwide. QDL's suite of brands also includes The News Minute, known for independent journalism from Southern India; Youth Ki Awaaz, a citizen media platform that amplifies the voices of India's youth; and Kisan India, dedicated to comprehensive coverage of Indian agriculture. Quint Digital Limited is listed on the BSE Limited. Find out more on quintdigital.in.

