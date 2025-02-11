Quintessence 3.0 - A Celebration of Sports, Arts, and Community at the Jamnabai Narsee Campus, Mumbai

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11: Quintessence, an intra-school festival that celebrates passion, culture, and collaboration, was held on the Jamnabai Narsee Campus, Mumbai. The festival - a vision brought to life by Trustee Sujay Jairaj, in its third edition, is a testament to the collective enthusiasm of students from five schools, Jamnabai Narsee School in Mumbai, and GIFT City(Gujarat), Jamnabai Narsee International School in Mumbai & Chatrabhuj Narsee School in Mumbai and Pune.

This year, the spirited participation of more than 1,900 students in over 200 sports and performing arts events that happened simultaneously, across two days was witnessed.

"Quintessence is a testament to the diverse capabilities of our students. The exhilarating celebration of both athletic prowess and artistic talent provides students a platform to showcase their skills and creativity," says Trustee Sujay Jairaj.

The name Quintessence, representing the most perfect example of a quality or class, perfectly aligns with the festival's essence. Symbolized by the logo Joie de vivre, denoting the exuberant enjoyment of life, Quintessence was conceived to foster a celebration of students' talents, both on the field and in creative and performing arts.

Amruta Fadnavis, an Indian banker, Actor, Singer, and Social Activist who was present at the opening ceremony says, "Quintessence is more than just a festival - it's a celebration of passion, talent, and teamwork. Seeing so many students come together at the Jamnabai Narsee Campus to express themselves through sports and the arts is truly inspiring. Platforms like these shape young minds, build confidence and create lasting memories."

"This festival sparks personal growth, fosters teamwork, and highlights the joy of collective success. It's a stage for collaboration and a true reflection of the dynamic spirit that thrives across our schools," says Trustee Minal Thacker.

Quintessence continues to cultivate a sense of belonging and pride among the school communities, creating an environment where excellence and joie de vivre converge and is celebrated by the students, teachers & families. It's a powerful reminder of how both athletics and the arts shape character, inspire excellence and create unforgettable memories.

Discover the true spirit of Quintessence:

Instagram - www.instagram.com/quintessence_intraschoolfest/

www.instagram.com/jamnabai.narsee.school/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor