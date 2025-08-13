Qure.ai Hosts High-Impact Policy Roundtable at Constitution Club of India to Champion AI in Public Health

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 13: Qure.ai, a leading Indian deep-tech company and global healthcare AI pioneer, hosted a high-level roundtable on August 6 at the Constitution Club of India. The event brought together Members of Parliament, senior bureaucrats, public health leaders, and international development experts to discuss the role of artificial intelligence in strengthening India's public healthcare systems.

The roundtable focused on bringing to light the diverse challenges faced by India's public health system, as voiced by policymakers from across the country. Members of Parliament representing rural and underserved constituencies highlighted gaps in early diagnosis, overburdened health workers, and limited infrastructureissues that could be effectively addressed through AI-enabled tools. By grounding the conversation in real, on-the-ground realities, the event demonstrated how healthcare AI, when responsibly integrated, could serve as a practical solution to systemic problems.

The gathering brought together prominent figures, including Members of Parliament Shri K. Francis George (Kottayam, Kerala), Shri Chatrapati Shahu Maharaj (Kolhapur, Maharashtra), and Shri Darshan Singh Chaudhary (Hoshangabad, Madhya Pradesh), as well as Shri Sudhaker Singh, former Agriculture Minister of Buxar, Bihar. Leaders from the global development sectorsuch as Mr. Harish Iyer (Gates Foundation), Dr. Jacob Creswell (Stop TB Partnership), Dr. Preet Deep Singh (APNA and Startup India), and Mr. Savio Rodrigues (founder, GoaChronicle)also contributed to the discussion.

Key points raised during the roundtable included the growing burden on frontline health workers, delays in disease detection, and the lack of scalable diagnostic infrastructure, particularly in underserved regions. Several speakers highlighted the urgent need to integrate AI-driven tools into India's healthcare framework, especially for early diagnosis of tuberculosis and non-communicable diseases. Shri Darshan Singh Chaudhary delivered a compelling statement in Hindi, calling AI "the need of the hour" for rural healthcare and urging greater focus on its implementation in resource-constrained areas.

Though no formal partnerships were announced, the event generated substantial interest from Members of Parliament and senior officials to explore collaborative models with Qure.ai. Attendees conveyed support for future pilots and initiatives, recognising the company's potential to deliver meaningful outcomes across public health programmes.

"This roundtable was about action, not announcements," said Prashant Warier, CEO of Qure.ai. "The presence of such diverse and respected voices shows that the ecosystem is ready to move from intent to impact. We're focused on real-world use cases, grounded policy support, and long-term commitment. Responsible AI is no longer optional; it has to be part of the foundation."

Qure.ai, recently named to the TIME100 Most Influential Companies list for 2025, is the only Indian company to feature in this year's edition. With over 4,500 deployments across more than 100 countries, including 1,200 sites in 25 Indian states, its AI solutions are used daily in real-world clinical settings, whether in rural mobile screening vans or high-volume emergency departments.

The company's AI models, particularly those designed for chest X-ray interpretation, can detect conditions such as tuberculosis, lung nodules, lung cancer, heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) within seconds. Qure's solutions have cleared findings and regulatory approvals in 92 countries.Qure's chest X-ray AI solution has been evaluated by the World Health Organization (WHO) and included in its policy guidance for tuberculosis screening, including in settings without access to a human reader.. In addition to diagnostics, Qure's large language model-powered tools are helping healthcare providers generate structured reports and digitise medical recordscritical functions for consistent and responsive care delivery.

Qure's partnerships with AstraZeneca, Medtronic India, and Johnson & Johnson Medtech further demonstrate the platform's credibility and interoperability. These collaborations are not limited to product integrationthey reflect the trust major Pharma and med-tech players place in Qure's technology and vision.

With its latest Series D funding, Qure.ai is focused on deepening its presence in settings where the impact is immediate, from government-run primary health centres to tertiary hospitals. The company's solutions are designed to work within existing clinical workflows, ensuring that innovation complements rather than disrupts care delivery.

The roundtable concluded on a strong note of alignment. Legislators, administrators, and public health experts echoed the belief that AI is not a futuristic add-on, but a present-day necessity to build more efficient, equitable, and scalable healthcare systems. The event has laid the groundwork for future collaborations, more policy engagement, and the continued recognition of Qure.ai as a quiet but essential partner in India's health innovation journey.

About Qure.ai

Qure.ai is a global health tech company that uses deep learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to make healthcare more accessible and equitable for patients worldwide. Qure's solutions power the efficient identification and management of Tuberculosis (TB), Lung Cancer and Neurocritical findings to support clinicians and propel developments in the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The company empowers healthcare by helping to identify conditions fast, prioritize treatment planning and ultimately improve quality of patient life. Qure.ai has presence in over 100 countries, with regional offices in London and New York. The company is also part of the 2025 class of Time100 Most Influential Companies by Time Magazine.

