QVC Exports Limited announces CRISIL rating to unveil its growth in industry landscape

New Delhi [India], October 2: QVC Exports Limited has been assigned with CRISIL ratings to the bank facilities of the company. Looking at the performance of the Company, CRISIL has upgraded the external rating by two notches from BB- to BB+. This has been a major achievement of the organization.

QVC Exports Limited emerging on SME platform has announced this in a letter highlighting its success to the listing department of National Stock Exchange of India Limited as per the direction of SEBI mandating listing 0bligation and disclosure requirement. As per the guideline, the letter will remain valid till September 04, 2025.

Credit Rating Information Services of India Limited (CRISIL) is a global analytics company that provides ratings, research, and risk or policy advisory services. CRISIL's main function is to help investors and businesses make informed decisions about a company's creditworthiness and performance. CRISIL's services include:

* Credit ratings: CRISIL evaluates a company's creditworthiness based on its market share, reputation, and strengths.

* Research: CRISIL provides research and analysis on economic, industry, and market trends.

* Risk and policy advisory services: CRISIL helps businesses manage risk and raise capital.

* Portfolio concentration analysis: CRISIL measures the risk that arises from over-diversification.

CRISIL's clients include governments, policy makers, and businesses in the banking, insurance, real estate, and infrastructure sectors.

Nilesh Sharma, Director, QVC Exports Limited said, "all ratings assigned by CRISIL Ratings are kept under continuous surveillance and review. As per the Rating Agreement, CRISIL Ratings would disseminate the ratings along with the outlook through its publication and other media." It will also keep the ratings along with outlook under surveillance over the life of the instrument or facility. However, total Bank Loan facilities rated Rs.80 crore withLong Term Rating CRISIL BB+/Stable (Assigned) and Short-Term Rating CRISIL A4+ (Assigned) as per bank-wise details in the Annexure 1 have been mentioned in the list.

However, CRISIL Ratings reserves the right to withdraw, or revise the ratings, along with the outlook, at any time, on the basis of new information, or unavailability of information, or other circumstances which CRISIL Ratings believes may have an impact on the ratings

QVC EXPORTS LTD. is a professionally managed organization and by virtue of its entrepreneurial skills, innovative strategies, highly dedicated and dynamic workforce, has emerged as one of the leading suppliers for the steel Industry and Foundries. It has already achieved new avenue of growth by converting their dreams into reality with their vast experience of more than two decades.

The company is the leading producer of Bulk Ferro Alloys like High, Medium and Low Carbon Silicon Manganese and High, Medium and Low Carbon Ferro Manganese. The manufacturing unit is at Durgapur (Industrial City) in the state of West Bengal. The manufacturing units are well versed in all aspects such as experienced staff in fields of management, administrative, production, marketing, purchase, finance & accounts with latest laboratory equipment for total quality control. It has already made its stride in different industrial segments.

