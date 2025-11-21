R Systems Elevated to UiPath Diamond Partner Status and Recognized as a UiPath Agentic Automation Fast Track Partner

BusinessWire India

El Dorado Hills (California) [US] / Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 21: R Systems International Ltd., a leading digital product engineering company, today announced its recognition as a UiPath Agentic Automation Fast Track Partner and its elevation to Diamond Partner status within the UiPath Partner Network.

These milestones reinforce R Systems' deep technical expertise in intelligent automation and its continued commitment to helping global enterprises accelerate digital transformation using UiPath's AI-powered automation platform.

The UiPath Agentic Automation Fast Track Partner designation is granted to select UiPath partners who have received early access and training in agentic automation capabilities from UiPath, identified use cases and scenarios for customers where agents can help augment end-to-end process automation, and contributed to further development of UiPath agentic automation solutions. This recognition demonstrates R Systems' outstanding commitment to helping organizations leverage the combination of AI agents, robots, people, AI models, and other tools to orchestrate and automate end-to-end enterprise processes.

"Our partners play a critical role in the agentic future of UiPath, from identifying use cases to providing product feedback to co-innovating to helping solve customer challenges. R Systems has earned this distinction by receiving hands-on training with the UiPath PlatformTM for agentic automation and establishing their commitment to ushering in the agentic era for customers. We're delighted to recognize them as a UiPath Agentic Automation Fast Track and Diamond Partner, a distinction that showcases their automation leadership in bringing the UiPath Platform to life for customers worldwide," said Joey Chong, Regional Vice President, Partner and Ecosystem, South Asia, UiPath.

R Systems' Diamond Partner status marks the highest tier within the UiPath Partner Network, signifying excellence with a highly developed practice, exceptional sales performance, deep technical expertise, and outstanding proficiency in delivering end-to-end UiPath business automation solutions. Through this partnership, R Systems continues to design and deliver AI-driven automation frameworks that enable enterprises to enhance productivity, optimize operations, and reimagine customer experiences.

"This partnership has helped Shelf Drilling advance its automation roadmap since 2021. We've consistently benefited from reliable delivery, strong domain expertise, and proactive guidance on new technology trends and automation opportunities. As we move into the era of Agentic Automation, we are excited about the new use cases in the pipeline and confident that the partnership will help us accelerate the next phase of our automation journey," said Adnan Sharafat, ERP Senior Manager, Shelf Drilling.

"These recognitions from UiPath reflect our strategic focus on driving Agentic AI adoption and delivering automation with purpose automation that enhances human potential, drives measurable business outcomes, and creates lasting value for our clients," said Sidhartha Dubey, Chief Information Security Officer and Senior Vice President, Digital Operations Services. "We continue to deepen our capabilities both organically and inorganically in this area, bringing the power of Agentic AI to deliver true business ROI and helping our clients remain the future of work."

