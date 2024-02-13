R Systems International Limited Is Now Great Place To Work Certified

BusinessWire India

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 13: R Systems International Limited, a leader in digital product engineering and technology solutions, announced its achievement of being certified as a Great Place To Work® in all ten countries where it has a full-time workforce. This notable recognition spans across India, USA, Canada, Singapore, Poland, Romania, Moldova, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand, each country individually acknowledging R Systems as a preferred employer.

This certification is a testament to R Systems' dedication to creating an inclusive and dynamic work environment across its global operations. It highlights the company's commitment to building a culture that values trust, collaboration, and innovation.

Nitesh Bansal, CEO and Managing Director of R Systems International Limited, shared, "Achieving the Great Place to Work Certification™ across all ten countries where we operate reflects our vibrant culture and commitment to excellence. It validates our efforts in creating a workplace where everyone feels valued, heard, and empowered. We are immensely proud of this achievement and remain dedicated to nurturing a work environment that thrives on respect, transparency, and collective innovation everywhere we operate."

Since its inception, Great Place To Work® has been the global authority on workplace culture. The certification R Systems has achieved in each of these countries is based on rigorous analysis of employee feedback.

