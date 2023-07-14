R1 RCM declared Top 50 Best Companies to Work for in India making it the Best in Healthcare Industry by Great Place to Work Institute

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 14: R1 RCM India (NASDAQ: RCM), a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, recently announced that it has been recognized amongst Top 50 of India’s Best Companies to Work For™ 2023 by Great Place To Work® Institute. This prestigious accolade comes as a remarkable achievement and R1 RCM India was the only Healthcare organization in the Top 50 category.

India’s Best Companies to Work For™ 2023 is a prestigious recognition by Great Place to Work® Institute that includes companies that excel in providing exceptional employee experiences and outstanding people practices, as determined through a comprehensive assessment process. With about 2500+ organizations from across 28+ sectors which participated in the assessment, it is widely recognized as the definitive standard of what it means to be a great workplace. Following the evaluation conducted by the esteemed Great Place to Work® Institute, R1 RCM has garnered exceptional scores across various attributes, including High-Trust, High-Performance Culture - encompassing Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride, and Camaraderie.

R1 RCM's achievement as the best company in the healthcare category reflects its unwavering commitment to nurturing its talented workforce with high impact, engaging employee experience. Through its robust employee-centric initiatives, R1 RCM has successfully fostered a supportive and inclusive work environment where employees feel valued, inspired, and motivated to contribute their best.

Speaking on the recognition, said Abhijeet Pawar, EVP Global Operations & India Country General Manager at R1 RCM said, “We are thrilled to be acknowledged amongst Top 50 of India's Best Companies to Work for in 2023. This is truly a testament of the employee-centric culture we have built together, where everyone feels valued and respected, while working with dedication and passion every day. With our forward-thinking people-first policies and practices, we are wholeheartedly committed to establishing an environment where our employees can flourish holistically, achieving personal and professional fulfilment,” he added.

Swati Khandelwal, SVP Human Resources, R1 RCM said, “At R1 RCM, our people are at the heart of everything we do. We firmly believe in prioritizing the well-being and growth of our employees as the foundation for our mutual accomplishments. As an industry leader in the healthcare space, we recognize that true excellence stems from investing in our people and cultivating a workplace that upholds principles of fairness, integrity, transparency, and visionary leadership. There is a continuous focus on providing a best-in-class employee experience. We empower our employees to perform at their best, and we engage and celebrate their personal and professional milestones with them,” she added.

By being recognized as the Best Place to Work in the healthcare category, R1 RCM reaffirms its position as an employer of choice within the industry and sets a benchmark for excellence in fostering an outstanding work environment.

