“Raah-e-Ishq”, a saga of love By Pavra Entertainment & RHSG Productions to hit the Silver Screen Soon!

July 25: Dr. Jayesh Pavra, as we know, is a film producer with so many Gujarati movies in his bag. He is out now to venture into the Bollywood industry with this amazing feature film called Raah-e-Ishq, whose teaser just got a massive public response.

Raah-e-Ishq is a film that celebrates friendship, romance, and heartbreak coming your way to make you dance, travel, laugh, and cry.

“This is just one of the milestones that we have achieved. We have many more boxes to tick. However, the love that we got after sharing the teaser is very heartwarming. We’ll keep up with this enthusiasm as we begin filming soon.” Said Dr. Pavra.

It’s a film presented by Pavra Entertainment in association with RHSG Productions and will begin filming soon. The film stars Sushant Pujari and Rutuja Junnarkar in lead roles.

Dr. Pavra is a renowned producer with multiple successful Gujarati movies. He has had the privilege to shoot his movies at exotic locations abroad. With one big leap into Bollywood, he is marking his Bollywood debut as a film producer. Asif Silavat is a director with so many features in his cap, with an experience of over a decade will also mark his entry into Bollywood with this film. Anshita Solanki is a storyteller with a knack for writing unique yet relatable characters and stories.

With an experience as a dancer and an actor in the industry for over two decades, Sushant Pujari is now introduced as the leading man in this movie. Rutuja Junnarkar, a young artist and one of the most gracious Lavni dancers, is also introduced as the female lead in the movie.

“We need some new and young talent in the industry. They’re so energetic and versatile. I can’t wait to work with them.” Added Dr. Pavra.

Raah-e-Ishq is very family-friendly, where it can be watched by kids and grandparents. The combinational creativity of Dr. Pavra, Asif Silavat and Anshita Solanki will soon be witnessed in the cinemas around you.

If you’re curious about the story, here’s a synopsis for you. The film revolves around a girl with whom you’ll be able to relate instantly as she’s just like you or someone you might know. As she travels and falls in love, you’ll be immersed in her story to know more about their romance.

There’s more to this excitement: this film has been announced by none other than one of our favourite choreographer-turned director, Remo D’Souza. He congratulated the artists and shared the teaser on his Instagram feed.

Moreover, Sushant Pujari’s long-time buddy, Varun Dhawan, who was recently seen in Jug Jug Jeeyo, also wished him good luck and shared some kind words along with the teaser on his Instagram.

With his constant support for Sushant and Rutuja, Remo D’Souza and Varun Dhawan have been boosting their morale for their commencement in Bollywood. Additionally, Madhya Pradesh tourism has also been thoroughly supportive in the filming of this movie.

“This is like a dream come true. It was like a ‘pinch me a moment for us when we found out that two of the biggest celebrities had shared the teaser. Yes, it is overwhelming, but it is equally motivating us to do our best.” Said the founders of RHSG Productions, Asif and Anshita.

After the teaser, the anticipation was created, and the wait started. Let’s see when this trio of the director, the writer & the producer will be presenting this beautiful film in cinemas.

Check out the teaser at:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CgRM_NEpUz7/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor