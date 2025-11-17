Raaju Bonagaani Sets January 2026 Shoot for Attitude; Casting Speculations Heat Up

After a successful debut with Yeh Dosti Crazy Hain, director Raaju Bonagaani is gearing up for his second Bollywood film, Attitude. With pre-production in full swing and filming expected to start in January 2026, the project is already generating strong buzz.

New Delhi [India], November 17: The renowned South director Raaju Bonagaani, who recently made his Bollywood debut with the film Yeh Dosti Crazy Hai. The director is now all set to begin his second film titled Attitude. Both critics and fans widely appreciated Raaju's first film. Raaju Bonagaani's direction was one of the major highlights of Yeh Dosti Crazy Hain; he earned very positive feedback from everyone.

People praised his direction style as he showed a wide range of emotions in the film. Now, he is all set to bring Attitude; fans are eagerly waiting for the film. The early conversations within the industry suggest that the film's subject is very unique and different.

A Refreshing and Relatable Subject

The insider reports indicate that the subject of Attitude will explore a theme that feels both contemporary and deeply relatable. As of now, the details remain under wraps. Raaju Bonagaani will taste the success again after Yeh Dosti Crazy Hain, as the theme of Attitude is going to be the major highlight of the film.

Raaju Bonagaani's ability to blend realism with an entertaining backdrop makes him stand out among other directors. With Attitude, it is expected that he will bring a fresh story which will resonate with today's viewers.

Pre-Production Moving at a Rapid Pace

Attitude's pre-production work is currently in full swing. From scripting to location scouting, the team is working hard. As Bonagaani is a brilliant technician himself, he gives full attention in all the departments. The pre-production stage is crucial for any film, as it lays the groundwork for the film.

Raaju, along with the makers, is also rapidly finalising the technical crew, which includes cinematographers, editors, and music directors. The team is set to make a grand announcement of the film along with the entire star cast and crew.

Major Curiosity Around the Casting

One of the biggest talking points surrounding Attitude is the speculation about who will be cast in lead roles. Raaju, in his first film, collaborated with new, fresh faces in the form of Emir Shah, Aishwarya Gowda and Shharad Verrmaa. So, Raaju has already demonstrated that he can draw strong performances from debutants. Will he take new actors for Attitude, or will we see renowned established actors? Everyone is curious to know.

Shooting to Begin in January 2026

The insider reports also suggest that the production team plans to take the film to the floors in January 2026. The makers have a clear timeline in place, so if everything goes according to plan, they could release the movie in the last quarter of 2026.

A Director to Watch In the Coming Years

Raaju Bonagaani has successfully transitioned from a behind-the-camera genius to a creative director. He is slowly making a name for himself in the industry, with Yeh Dosti Crazy Hain becoming successful. Everyone is waiting for his next film, Attitude.

Lifestyle