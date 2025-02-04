Rabi crops sowing area surpasses previous season; up 1.5%

New Delhi [India], February 4 : India's Rabi crop sowing has been robust this season, with farmers planting crops across 661.03 lakh hectares so far compared to 651.42 lakh hectares same period last year, marking a 1.5 per cent year-on-year increase.

This surpasses the average area under cultivation (or the normal area of 635.30 lakh hectares).

The area under cultivation for wheat, paddy, and pulses all were higher year-on-year, the data showed.

The Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare on Tuesday released the progress of area coverage under Rabi crops, as of February 4, 2025.

A total of 324.38 lakh hectares coverage under wheat has been reported as compared to 318.33 lakh hectares during the corresponding period of last year.

A total of 42.54 lakh hectare area coverage under paddy has been reported. For pulses, coverage of 140.89 lakh hectares area has been reported compared to 137.80 lakh hectare during the corresponding period of last year.

India has three cropping seasons: Summer, Kharif, and Rabi. Kharif crops, sown during June-July and dependent on monsoon rains, are harvested in October-November. Rabi crops, sown in October-November, are harvested from January, depending on their maturity. Summer crops are produced between the Rabi and Kharif seasons.

Traditionally, Indian agriculture, especially the Kharif season, is dependent on monsoon.

Meanwhile, India is set to produce record Kharif crops this year, as per the first advance estimates released by the Agriculture Ministry in November.

Above-normal monsoon rains helped farmers sow more crops this Kharif season and it bodes well for the overall agriculture sector, which is the mainstay source of livelihoods for millions of Indians.

Southwest monsoon rains in India hit a four-year high this season, experiencing about 108 per cent of the long period average at 934.8 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department. A rainfall of 868.6 mm is the long-period average in India.

