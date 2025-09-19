Rabindra Sah – Passionate Technology Leader, Nation Builder’s Inspirational Mentor

New Delhi [India], September 17: With over 32 years of cross-industry experience, Rabindra Sah is a passionate and results-driven engineering visionary who has transformed industries and inspired people through his unwavering commitment to excellence. His journey spans automotive, aerospace, heavy machinery, FMCG, ports, steel, and maritime sectors across the US, Europe, and APAC.

Currently serving as the Chief Technology Officer at the Indian Register of Shipping, he has made a career out of turning vision into reality—blending innovation with practical execution, and inspiring teams to achieve the extraordinary.

Known for his relentless energy and dedication, Rabindra has worked shoulder-to-shoulder with multi-disciplinary teams, pioneering digital engineering, automation, robotics, Industry 4.0, and sustainable manufacturing solutions. His leadership philosophy is anchored in the belief that passion, purpose, and persistence can transform not only organizations, but entire nations.

Achievements

Rabindra's professional legacy is filled with industry-first milestones:

Led the design and manufacturing of India's most powerful 1000 HP racing truck .

Secured patents for weight-reduction innovations .

Implemented India's first end-to-end digital manufacturing ecosystem .

Influenced large numbers of engineering projects, setting digital roadmaps for OEMs, driving efficiency, and accelerating product launches.

Equally inspiring is his dedication to empowering the next generation—through mentoring, industry–academia programs, community initiatives, and sports leadership.

His recognitions include:

CTO of the Year 2025 .

Technology Leadership in Maritime Excellence & Innovation .

Featured on the cover of CEO Insights Magazine as one of the “Top 10 Chief Engineering Managers.”

Vision

Rabindra's vision is deeply nationalistic and globally ambitious: to create high-impact growth for India by uniting industry, academia, and government in advancing RCD, technology, and innovation—ideally from a platform like the Prime Minister's Office.

He sees the maritime sector as a strategic engine for India's global leadership, powered by digitalization, innovation, and skill-building.

For him, technology is a means to inspire people, empower communities, and enable youth to dream bigger and achieve more. His vision is to create platforms where knowledge becomes a catalyst for problem-solving, product development, and intellectual property creation—placing India at the forefront of global innovation.

Goals

Global Maritime Leadership – Drive innovation, digital transformation, and skill-building to position India's maritime sector among the world's best.

National University for Future Tech & Research – Build a premier Makers Lab institution to nurture young talent, focused on future technologies, problem-solving, product innovation, and IPR creation.

Empowerment Through Skills – Create scalable programs to upskill engineers, technicians, and youth in engineering, technology, and sports for holistic growth.

Industry–Academia–Government Impact – Lead collaborative initiatives that translate research into solutions with real-world impact.

Community Knowledge Sharing – Inspire and guide SMEs, entrepreneurs, and students to adopt affordable, scalable, and sustainable technologies.

Global Recognition for Indian Innovation – Establish India as a hub for advanced manufacturing, digital engineering, and sustainable technology solutions.

Conclusion

Rabindra Sah's life and work embody the truth that with passion, vision, and purposeful action, one can inspire people, transform industries, and help shape the future of a nation.

