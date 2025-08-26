Race Ahead with the Racer Set - BGMI Redeem Codes Live Today

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 26: Players of India's leading online action game, BGMI, can speed up their collection with the Racer Set, available via today's redeem codes. This slick outfit is built for style and speed, letting you dominate the battlegrounds with flair. Each code is limited to 10 redemptions.

Redeem codes are valid until September 12, 2025, and will be released daily on BGMI's official channels.

Redeem Codes:

1. EIZBZ6XEKQ649U4W

2. EIZCZRQM5848U4DS

3. EIZDZSQ5ASST35CB

4. EIZEZJJ6PFM9Q459

5. EIZFZCDE6KXBJN74

6. EIZGZSC3JGJJEDMK

7. EIZHZV446JXQSGFQ

8. EIZIZHK6FH3T53HQ

9. EIZJZP7T7XSB5D4T

10. EIZKZ3GHKVVB3579

11. EIZLZ8C7F8JUSA9C

12. EIZMZK6EVH56AFEC

13. EIZNZ4R8U5UPJBEM

14. EIZOZX8G6WU544AA

15. EIZPZF3D7WDDUTQ9

16. EIZQZFWTM6SG48WE

17. EIZRZRQN55VGFVXE

18. EIZVZWHFWUT7QJTN

19. EIZTZT7M556M6NXS

20. EIZUZPTA6DUJRCXG

21. EIZBAZPD8XXFEVDG

22. EIZBBZQDJP5RPF5D

23. EIZBCZGADP8RT46D

24. EIZBDZD8X4AS7QEK

25. EIZBEZS93KPUQ44K

26. EIZBFZKDU9UHX9KA

27. EIZBGZEPBXBBR4X6

28. EIZBHZJS8QHMBSJG

29. EIZBIZMRC3RKRDUM

30. EIZBJZPW8TUHQVR9

31. EIZBKZ8KQ9A34W5E

32. EIZBLZ48JJDPEKXJ

33. EIZBMZ64BHGCEJG7

34. EIZBNZGQXW996Q4C

35. EIZBOZW6MPCWBRAP

36. EIZBPZ9GNQN3PTUQ

37. EIZBQZN5WP5KP9DJ

38. EIZBRZ8BJP6MV5AU

39. EIZBVZBQNJMWSKRB

40. EIZBTZX9VG6DBHP4

41. EIZBUZXKAGVVBA9P

42. EIZCAZ8CARGCGRK8

43. EIZCBZ3E4EB7X36C

44. EIZCCZ6F5PJN369W

45. EIZCDZ9TNUX8NCGB

46. EIZCEZ7J5J69SBJP

47. EIZCFZN3EXMEFSK9

48. EIZCGZBXCBFXR6H3

49. EIZCHZXPFGQETK3M

50. EIZCIZ74VGQR36MH

Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

* Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

* Step 2: Enter your Character ID

* Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

* Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'

* Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

* A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis

* A user cannot redeem a code twice

* Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire

* If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message

* Each user account can redeem only one code per day

* Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

* Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

