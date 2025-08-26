Race Ahead with the Racer Set - BGMI Redeem Codes Live Today
By ANI | Updated: August 26, 2025 14:05 IST2025-08-26T13:57:19+5:302025-08-26T14:05:21+5:30
BusinessWire India Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 26: Players of India's leading online action game, BGMI, can speed up their ...
BusinessWire India
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 26: Players of India's leading online action game, BGMI, can speed up their collection with the Racer Set, available via today's redeem codes. This slick outfit is built for style and speed, letting you dominate the battlegrounds with flair. Each code is limited to 10 redemptions.
Redeem codes are valid until September 12, 2025, and will be released daily on BGMI's official channels.
Redeem Codes:
1. EIZBZ6XEKQ649U4W
2. EIZCZRQM5848U4DS
3. EIZDZSQ5ASST35CB
4. EIZEZJJ6PFM9Q459
5. EIZFZCDE6KXBJN74
6. EIZGZSC3JGJJEDMK
7. EIZHZV446JXQSGFQ
8. EIZIZHK6FH3T53HQ
9. EIZJZP7T7XSB5D4T
10. EIZKZ3GHKVVB3579
11. EIZLZ8C7F8JUSA9C
12. EIZMZK6EVH56AFEC
13. EIZNZ4R8U5UPJBEM
14. EIZOZX8G6WU544AA
15. EIZPZF3D7WDDUTQ9
16. EIZQZFWTM6SG48WE
17. EIZRZRQN55VGFVXE
18. EIZVZWHFWUT7QJTN
19. EIZTZT7M556M6NXS
20. EIZUZPTA6DUJRCXG
21. EIZBAZPD8XXFEVDG
22. EIZBBZQDJP5RPF5D
23. EIZBCZGADP8RT46D
24. EIZBDZD8X4AS7QEK
25. EIZBEZS93KPUQ44K
26. EIZBFZKDU9UHX9KA
27. EIZBGZEPBXBBR4X6
28. EIZBHZJS8QHMBSJG
29. EIZBIZMRC3RKRDUM
30. EIZBJZPW8TUHQVR9
31. EIZBKZ8KQ9A34W5E
32. EIZBLZ48JJDPEKXJ
33. EIZBMZ64BHGCEJG7
34. EIZBNZGQXW996Q4C
35. EIZBOZW6MPCWBRAP
36. EIZBPZ9GNQN3PTUQ
37. EIZBQZN5WP5KP9DJ
38. EIZBRZ8BJP6MV5AU
39. EIZBVZBQNJMWSKRB
40. EIZBTZX9VG6DBHP4
41. EIZBUZXKAGVVBA9P
42. EIZCAZ8CARGCGRK8
43. EIZCBZ3E4EB7X36C
44. EIZCCZ6F5PJN369W
45. EIZCDZ9TNUX8NCGB
46. EIZCEZ7J5J69SBJP
47. EIZCFZN3EXMEFSK9
48. EIZCGZBXCBFXR6H3
49. EIZCHZXPFGQETK3M
50. EIZCIZ74VGQR36MH
Steps to redeem:
Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:
* Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
* Step 2: Enter your Character ID
* Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code
* Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'
* Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail
Rules to Remember:
* A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis
* A user cannot redeem a code twice
* Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire
* If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message
* Each user account can redeem only one code per day
* Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts
* Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted
For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.
(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app