Rachana Rhythm announces the release of new song 'Say No To War'

Renowned lyricist, poet, and screenwriter Javed Akhtar releases a new song named SAY NO TO WAR at a function in Mumbai on the May 6. It is sung by Javed Ali and Andrea Jeremiah; the lyrics are by Rahul B Seth, Anoushka Sivashankar, and Rohansh Pandit.

The song presents the notion that Peace is not achieved by controlling nations but by mastering our thoughts. It also showcases that thousands of wars between nations have occurred throughout history at various levels and at various times. As a result, we learned that Peace had a critical role in ending or even avoiding several of these wars.

Produced by Pranjal Tulsiyan and Pranav Tulsiyan, "SAY NO TO WAR" propagates Peace, adopting a mental and spiritual ideology that includes a helping attitude. Talking about the same, to improve our friendship with people from diverse cultures, we must also appreciate diversity and integration for expressing emotion. The song talks about how Addressing the root causes and drivers of conflict is a long-term and difficult task not only for those who live with conflict but also for those who support and work for Peace.

Deeply touched by this concept, author duo Rachana Shah and Rhythm Wagholikar wrote on their social media handle, "There comes a time; when enough is enough! Each morning waking up to words and images of blood shed, intolerance and fear!! What happens next? Is the question engulfing our minds. Our world has turned fragile, hostile and dismal. Amidst all this mayhem, what is lost forever is HUMANITY. Do we all deserve this? The burden of a better world rests on the youth; how do we shoulder this daunting task? That's where two young, talented and sensitive artists, Rohansh and Abeer Pandit, decided to let their inner voice take over, and it culminated into a song that we are so proud to present to the world."

They further added, "They have a strong musical lineage and a legacy to carry forward, being the sons of Lalit Pandit, one of the finest composers of our Hindi film industry. It's their way of making a difference!! Let's join our hands, our hearts and our minds.. And..Say No To War.. as We are One!! Unveiling the link to this song on our page. Hope you all like it and join in spreading harmony and Peace. With love, Rachana Rhythm."

One of the unique parts of the song is that Rohansh Pandit is the son of the renowned music composer Lalit Pandit and the torch bearer of the Mewati Gharana. At the tender age of 20, he not only conceptualized this song but also lent his music. The entire team which contributed to composing and producing the song had put in persistent and diligent efforts in it. Some of these are such as the backup vocals by Anoushka Sivashankar, Abeer, and Rohansh Pandit, the guitarist Richard Mithra, and programming has been done by Abhijit Nalani. Film design and the editing of the song are done by Varaprasad J V. Other than them, the Sound Mixing is by Shaitus Joseph, and Studio Credits have been given to Krimson Avenue Studios -Chennai and ARL Studio - Mumbai.

