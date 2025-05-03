Radhika Nayar: The Visionary Behind Devi Jewels by Radhika C. - Empowering Elegance Through Timeless Design

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 3: Radhika Nayar is the founder and creative visionary behind Devi Jewels, a luxury fine jewelry house that seamlessly blends India's rich cultural heritage with contemporary design. Her journeyfrom a young girl enchanted by her grandmother's heirlooms to an internationally celebrated designerreflects a deep-rooted commitment to craftsmanship and a passion for empowering women through meaningful adornment.

Achievements & Brand Philosophy

Devi Jewels has graced prestigious global events, including the AMFAR Gala in Venice, the Serpentine Summer Party in London, and Paris Couture Week. Radhika is acclaimed for her innovative, transformable creationssuch as brooches that double as pendantsembodying her belief that "jewelry is about the wearer, not the gemstones." Each design is conceived to inspire confidence and reflect the inner strength of the individual . Xraised Exclusive: An Insightful Interview with Radhika Nayar, Founder & Creative Director of Devi Jewels by Radhika C

Signature Collections

Every Devi Jewels collection is a testament to meticulous craftsmanship and design versatility, catering to a wide spectrum of tastes and occasions. Notable pieces include:

* Palm Tree Earrings: Inspired by Dubai's iconic Palm Islands, these tanzanite and diamond earrings feature mixed-cut stones and pave-set trunks, exemplifying Radhika's storytelling through design.

* Carved Large Emerald and Diamond Earrings: A versatile heirloom with a lotus-carved emerald centrepiece, framed by pearls and cascading diamond tasselssymbolizing grace and prosperity.

* South Sea Pearl Necklace: A sophisticated strand of 33 yellow, grey, and cream South Sea pearls, representing timeless elegance.

All creations use certified gemstones ethically sourced from around the worldfrom the diamond hubs of Surat to the emerald mines of Colombia and Zambiaensuring both quality and integrity.

Media Spotlight & Client Engagement

Radhika has been featured in leading publications such as Forbes, where she discusses the emotional resonance of jewelry and her design ethos. She also forges close connections with clients through exclusive pop-ups and private events in cities like New York, Dallas, and Palm Beachoffering a bespoke, immersive brand experience.

A Mission to Empower

The name Devi, Sanskrit for "goddess," reflects the brand's dedication to celebrating and empowering women. Radhika designs with one central goal: to ensure the woman wearing her creations always remains the true focal point. As she puts it, "My intention while designing is to ensure that the wearer of Devi Jewels herself always remains more important than the jewels."

Discover Devi Jewels

To explore Radhika Nayar's remarkable journey and view her exquisite collections, visit the official website: Devi Jewels by Radhika C.

