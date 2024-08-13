Radian Finserv Launches 'Radian Wellness Program': Pledge Gold for Rs 25,000 and Unlock Financial and Health Security Benefits Across India

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 13: Radian Finserv, a rapidly expanding Non-Banking Finance Company, is thrilled to announce the launch of the 'Radian Wellness Program.' This meticulously crafted program integrates financial stability with extensive health security, offering a robust support system for customers' overall well-being while enhancing their financial resilience.

The program is designed to be both affordable and comprehensive, with an inclusive insurance package that features Life Credit and Wellness Credit. For a nominal amount of Rs 25,000, clients can now pledge 4-5 grams of gold, gaining access to a valuable investment opportunity and a range of benefits. The entire insurance process is fully digital and is effortlessly integrated with our wellness program through Bimaplan's UNO platform.

This unique offering not only combines the advantages of a gold-backed loan but also includes extensive health coverage and wellness support. In collaboration with Bharat Svasthya, the program extends free medical check-ups, virtual doctor consultations, and 35 essential medicines at no additional cost.

These benefits are extended for up to 6 family members, including the primary account holder. Additionally, through our partnership with Magma HDI General Insurance, the program includes Hospicash daily benefits*, and insurance coverage for medical emergencies. Moreover, a one-year life insurance cover of Rs 1 lakh is provided through ICICI Prudential's Credit Life Bima Plan.

The "Radian Wellness Program" exemplifies Radian Finserv's commitment to delivering comprehensive financial solutions that prioritise both financial stability and health. Operating across five states, with a focus on rural and semi-urban areas, Radian Finserv ensures that these invaluable services reach communities in need.

Sumit Sharma, Founder & Director of Radian Finserv, stated, "At Radian Finserv, we aim to offer holistic support that combines financial security with essential health benefits, especially in rural India. Our new Wellness Program integrates gold investment with health coverage, including free medical check-ups, essential medicines, and comprehensive insurance. This initiative demonstrates our dedication to addressing both financial and health needs, fostering a more secure and healthier future for communities."

Syed Alauddin, CEO of Bharat Svasthya, added, "We are proud to partner with Radian Finserv in making healthcare more accessible. This program will bridge the gap in healthcare services, particularly in underserved areas."

Radian Finserv is a Fintech NBFC that caters to the financing needs of customers, offering priority financial services to those in the unbanked and underbanked sectors. Radian works primarily in the secured loan space, with innovative product offerings, including Farm Equipment Loans, MSME Loans, Gold Loans and Personal Loans.

For more details about the "Radian Wellness Program" and to explore how you can benefit from these offerings, please visit our website or contact your nearest Radian Finserv branch.

Radian Finserv is a leading Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) committed to delivering innovative financial solutions tailored to diverse customer needs. Our focus on financial inclusion and a customer-centric approach drives us to continuously develop products that support both financial and personal growth.

For more information, please visit radianfinserv.com.

Bharat Svasthya, a brand under Hind Svasthya Healthcare Pvt Ltd, is revolutionizing primary and preventive healthcare with our "Digital Family Doctor" solution. Our goal is to provide 24/7 tele-doctor consultations to families in rural areas, enhancing community health and reducing healthcare-related stress and financial burdens.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor