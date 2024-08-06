Radiant Wellness Conclave 2024: Celebrating 25 Years of The Kargil War Victory

PRNewswire

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 6: The Radiant Group of Companies is proud to announce the 2024 edition of the Radiant Wellness Conclave, a prestigious event dedicated to holistic wellness and inspirational thought leadership. This year's Conclave is scheduled for August 10th at Taj Coromandel, Chennai, from 9 am onwards. The conclave will hold special significance as it commemorates the 25th anniversary of India's victory in the Kargil War.

In honour of this milestone, the Conclave will pay tribute to the bravery and sacrifices of those killed in action, wounded and veterans of the Kargil War, spotlighting their remarkable contributions to the nation's defence. Among the esteemed guests will be General Ved Prakash Malik, the Chief of Army Staff during the Kargil War, who played a pivotal role in leading India to victory.

Key Highlights of RWC 2024:

* Celebrating Heroes: A special tribute to those killed in action, wounded and veterans, including General Ved Prakash Malik, honouring their courage and dedication.

* Veterans' Stories: Insightful sessions where Kargil War veterans will share their experiences and recount the valorous actions that secured India's triumph. This includes a panel discussion with Lt. Gen Mohinder Puri, Maj Gen Lakhwinder Singh, Lt Gen YK Joshi and Air Marshal Narayan Menon.

* Distinguished Speakers: Prominent figures such as Dr Shashi Tharoor and Barkha Dutt will join the veterans and subject matter experts to discuss the significance of the Kargil War and its impact on national strategy and personal ethos of the body public.

* Fireside Chat: The Fireside Chats at the event include 'The Role of Women in the Kargil War,' led by Dr. Renuka David, Founder of Radiant Wellness Conclave, with panellists Capt. Yashika Hatwal Tyagi, Anitha Ravindranath, and Dr Ranjana Malik; and 'The Role of Media in Portrayal of the Kargil War,' also led by Dr Renuka David, with panellists Shabbir Boxwala and Vishnuvardhan K.

* Round Table Panel: A strategic discussion featuring Lt. Gen SL Narasimhan, Lt. Gen Rakesh Sharma, and Ambassador Gautam Bambawale.

* Radiant National Icon Award: Honorary Captain Sanjay Kumar, a living Param Vir Chakra (PVC) awardee, will be receiving the prestigious Radiant National Icon Award. The award will be presented by Col. David Devasahayam, Dr Renuka David, General Ved Prakash Malik and Dr Shashi Tharoor in recognition of his exceptional bravery and service to the nation

* Holistic Wellness Focus: The Conclave will also explore various dimensions of wellness, emphasizing the importance of physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

Col. David Devasahayam, Patron of the Radiant Wellness Conclave, stated, "This year's Conclave is dedicated to our national heroes from the Kargil War. We are honoured to have General Ved Prakash Malik and other veterans join us to share their inspiring stories. Their bravery not only brought us victory but also instilled a sense of pride and resilience that continues to inspire us all."

Dr. Renuka David, Founder of the Radiant Wellness Conclave, added, "In addition to honouring our Kargil War heroes, we also aim to create a holistic platform that promotes physical, mental, and emotional wellness. Our goal is to enable and equip individuals with the knowledge and tools to lead healthier, more fulfilling lives for themselves."

The curation and content development for this year's event is led by Lt Gen. Devaraj Anbu, Former Army Cdr & Vice Chief, providing expert guidance on the Kargil War content.

The Radiant Wellness Conclave is organized by the Radiant Foundation, a CSR initiative of the Radiant Group of Companies. As a not-for-profit event, it provides an apolitical platform for celebrating national achievements and promoting wellness in society.

About Radiant Wellness Conclave:

The Radiant Wellness Conclave is an annual event organized by the Radiant Foundation, a CSR initiative of the Radiant Group of Companies. The Conclave brings together esteemed thought leaders to discuss wellness across various dimensions and inspire positive change in society.

