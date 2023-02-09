Radiiantt Europa Life Pvt. Ltd. unveils an effortless way to export Made in India products to Europe

Radiiantt Europa Life Pvt. Ltd., a leading international trading platform, announced the launch of its export platform to Europe. The curtain raiser of the registered MSME startup i.e. Radiiantt Europa Life Pvt. Ltd. was held in Welcome Hotel by ITC, Dwarka Sector 10, New Delhi today. First of its kind platform, is going to help collaborate and open globalization of the goods that are being manufactured in different parts of India to all European markets with utmost ease.

Radiiantt Europa Life Pvt. Ltd. has reliably assisted in exporting Indian Handicrafts to several European markets alongside helping Made in India products reach numerous other industries including food, machine, wood, pharmaceuticals, Information Technology, clothing, automotive, beauty, wellness, legal, nutritional supplements and many more. This liaison has helped to build trust and open unlimited possibilities for trading in-between two global powers, i.e. India and Europe.

Speaking at the launch, Dr Tamas Marazali, Director, Radiiantt Europa Life Pvt. Ltd., the Indian power behind said, "India has been recognised as the country for ease of doing business. Looking at the current market scenario and strong bond between India and Europe, there is still some hesitance on the local business front that hinders the potential growth rate exponentially. We are trying to provide an easy gateway to Indian manufacturing companies with an end-to-end trading solution. We want people to trust our process as we are trying to minimise the documentation process that will ultimately help in foreign exchange growth of our country."

Celebrating the current arrangement, Sophia Grag, Director, Radiiantt Europa Life Pvt. Ltd. said, "Over the years, the demand for Indian manufactured products has grown quite high. The quality and the intricacy of various products have impressed the locals and netted a sizable European market share. Radiiantt Europa Life Pvt. Ltd. tried to bring in Indian-manufactured products in the most stress-free manner possible. We are more than happy with the present-day trading growth between both powers. And we want to help it expand and make it hassle-free to the whole of Europe as well."

On the occassion, Dr Murthy Devarabhotla, Trade Commissioner of Cuba said, "I am here to congratulate the Radiiantt Europa Life Pvt. Ltd.'s team for a tie up that is going to make the bond between Europe and India stronger and boost the current trade growth. I wish them success for this resourceful platform and applaud their enthusiasm for exploring India's exporting journey further."

Radiiantt Europa Life Pvt. Ltd. has a team of experts in India as well as in Hungary that aids in eradicating the cumbersome and challenging process of documentation and certification which are required at the time of exporting. They help in funding the local manufacturers, guarantee payments directly to the artists and direct manufacturing export to the other end with minimum paperwork. They also try to make direct buyer-seller contact through exporters' summits every quarter in different European countries.

