Radio Adda honours India’s real heroes with Radio Adda Excellence Award

Mumbai, December 07: At the first Radio Adda Excellence Awards in Mumbai in 2022, Radio Adda honoured real-life heroes, Bollywood stars, and radio jockeys. Mrs. Rekha Gaur and actor Rohitashva Gour organized the award in collaboration with the All India Artist Association (AIAA) in Shimla.

The evening was full of laughter and fun. The honorees told their stories, displayed their talent, and honoured the pride of the radio and film industries. Shree Dheeraj Kumar, film and television director and producer; Dr Ganesh Dubey; Shri Sujit Roy ji, MD, IB college, Greater Noida; actor Rohitashv Gour; social worker Jameel Khan ji; and actor Anand Bakshi were among the honorees. Flora Saini, Vaibhav Mathur, Singer Rekha Rao, Comedian VIP, Comedian Sunil Pal, Jay Vijay Sachan, and social media influencer Manisha Rani are among those who have appeared on the show.

Radio jockey Anuraag Pandey, RJ Devangana, RJ Rangeeli Ruchi, Actor Saji Chaudhary, Aditya Deshmukh, Rachnaa Parulkkar, Praachi Bohra, Prathamesh Sharma, Singer Farhan Sabri, Prakash Bhardwaj, APN channel head Mr Krishna Rajit, Mumbai Bureau Chief Rajeev Ranjan ji, News anchor Ravindra Singh, Vishal Writers, Hirendra Jha and Nimisha Dixit were honoured for their contribution in entertainment and media industry.

Paralympic gold medalist Devershee Sachan, Cricketer Vaibhav Arora, ex-IPS Delhi commissioner of police Shri Dneeraj Kumar ji and IAS Prem Prakash Meena were awarded in the real-life hero category while Dr Pooja Singh, Dr Jyoti Singh, Manasi Pandey – life coach, Dr Devanshi – tarot reader, Sheetal Sethi, Lavanya Dasari, Jagriti Tewari, Publicist were given an award for excellence in their respective industry.

Speaking at the event, Dileep Singh thanked everyone who came and added, “It has been an utter honour to share the platform with such renowned persons. Radio Adda is honoured to host this celebration, and as we develop, we will continue to inspire both new and veteran members of the industry. As we prepare for the next edition, I’d like to thank everyone who helped make the evening so lovely and memorable.”

Rekha Gaur, president of AIAA Shimla, expressed her delight at being connected with the event, stating, “AIAA is devoted to honouring the industry’s true talents. We’ve been doing this for almost five decades and are thrilled to be connected with Radio Adda. Congratulations to the crew on a terrific evening.”

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor