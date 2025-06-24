Radisson Blu Greater Noida Successfully Hosted the 6th Annual Cyclothon "Pedal For Tomorrow"

SMPL

New Delhi [India], June 24: Radisson Blu Greater Noida successfully hosted the 6th Annual Cyclothon, titled "Pedal For Tomorrow," on 15th June 2025. The event took place from 5:00 AM to 7:00 AM, beginning at the hotel premises. This year's cyclothon was especially meaningful as it coincided with Father's Day, transforming the ride into a memorable celebration of family bonding, health, and sustainability. Cyclothon event was inaugurated by Kiran Kanojia, who is an Indian para-athlete, known as "India's blade-runner".

The Cyclothon was a flagship initiative under June Action Month, a global campaign by Radisson Hotel Group that focuses on "One Month, Many Actions" for the planet and the community. Through this event, Radisson Blu Greater Noida reaffirmed its commitment to promoting healthy lifestyles and sustainable transportation within the local community.

"Each year, our cyclothon brings people together to ride for a cause. But this year, we witnessed something even more specialfamilies riding together, with young children cycling alongside their parents. What better way to celebrate Father's Day than promoting wellness and environmental responsibility together?" said Anirban Sarkar, General Manager, Radisson Blu Greater Noida.

To ensure the safety and well-being of all participants, the hotel secured necessary approvals from local authorities and partnered with nearby hospitals to provide on-site medical and health support. Additionally, all participants were treated to a refreshing, nutritious breakfast post-ride, courtesy of Radisson Blu Greater Noida.

Registrations had opened on 3rd June, marking World Bicycle Day, and saw an enthusiastic response from cycling enthusiasts and families alike.

