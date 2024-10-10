Radisson Gurugram, Udyog Vihar Celebrates 7 Years of Excellence

Gurugram (Uttar Pradesh) [India] October 9: Radisson Gurugram, Udyog Vihar proudly announces the celebration of its 7th anniversary this October. Over the past seven years, the hotel has established itself as a top choice for both business and leisure travellers, known for its outstanding service, comfort, and prime location. To commemorate this special milestone, the hotel invites guests to take part in exclusive promotions and experiences throughout the month.

Located in the heart of Gurugram's business district, Radisson Gurugram, Udyog Vihar provides easy access to key locations such as Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL), DLF Cyber City, CyberHub, and Ambience Mall. With 200 stylish rooms, an inviting outdoor pool, and a luxurious wellness center featuring Tattva Spa, the hotel is perfectly positioned as a gateway between Delhi and Gurugram, offering seamless connectivity for both business and leisure travellers.

Special Anniversary Offers

To mark its 7th anniversary, Radisson Gurugram, Udyog Vihar is offering a variety of exciting deals aimed at making every guest’s stay even more memorable:

Stay & Dine Package: Enjoy a relaxing stay for two with a complimentary buffet breakfast, perfect for a delightful escape.

Enjoy a relaxing stay for two with a complimentary buffet breakfast, perfect for a delightful escape. Café Nh8: Savor unique dining experiences with options such as the Feast on Flavors buffet, Navratri Thali, Chai Ki Chuski, Grand Sunday Brunch, a Romantic Package, and Halloween Specials.

Savor unique dining experiences with options such as the Feast on Flavors buffet, Navratri Thali, Chai Ki Chuski, Grand Sunday Brunch, a Romantic Package, and Halloween Specials. The Brew Bar: Delight in specialty drinks like the Jägerbomb, or unwind during our Ladies Night or Beer Bucket offer, while enjoying live music performances every Friday and Saturday.

Delight in specialty drinks like the Jägerbomb, or unwind during our Ladies Night or Beer Bucket offer, while enjoying live music performances every Friday and Saturday. Tattva Spa: Treat yourself to rejuvenating spa treatments at our in-house wellness center.

Treat yourself to rejuvenating spa treatments at our in-house wellness center. Little Patisserie Delight: Our on-site deli, Little Patisserie, offers a special Buy 1, Get 1 Free promotion on all pastries between 5 pm and 9 pm throughout October.

Our on-site deli, Little Patisserie, offers a special Buy 1, Get 1 Free promotion on all pastries between 5 pm and 9 pm throughout October. Zoreko Entertainment Arena: Enjoy bowling and entertainment for fun-filled moments with family and friends.

A Message from the General Manager

Namit Vijh, General Manager of Radisson Gurugram, Udyog Vihar, shared his excitement:

“It's incredible to reflect on how far we've come in these seven years. We are immensely proud of our achievements and deeply grateful to our guests, team members, and partners who have been part of this journey. We are committed to delivering exceptional experiences and look forward to many more years of creating memorable moments for everyone who walks through our doors.”

Looking Ahead

As Radisson Gurugram, Udyog Vihar enters its eighth year, the hotel remains dedicated to delivering unparalleled service, continuous innovation, and creating unforgettable guest experiences. Its strategic location and unmatched hospitality ensure it will remain a preferred destination for travelers in the Delhi-NCR region.

