Radisson Hotel Group concludes record-breaking year with over 300 new signings and openings in 2024

Brussels [Belgium], February 5: Radisson Hotel Group reported a record-breaking year in 2024 after adding almost 40,000 keys to its global brand portfolio, thereby achieving significant milestones and further strengthening its footprint around the world. Radisson Blu remained the leading upper upscale brand in Europe for the 13th consecutive year and the Group is now leading the upscale resort segment in EMEA.

Elie Younes, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Development Officer at Radisson Hotel Group, comments: "Despite global geopolitical shifts in 2024, we had a successful year thanks to our relentless efforts to serve our two key customers: the guest and the owner. In 2025, we will continue creating more possibilities and opportunities for all our stakeholders through building on existing segments and partnerships as well as seeking new business avenues. We are grateful to our owners, partners, shareholders, and dedicated teams, whose trust and support enable our joint success."

With a clear vision for growth and development set out by Radisson Hotel Group's transformation plan, the Group has been able to achieve the following successes across its portfolio in 2024:

Since its launch in 2018, the Radisson Collection brand grew in 2024 to nearly 70 hotels and achieved significant portfolio growth across key destinations. This included the signing of the first Radisson Collection properties in Paris and Madrid, the signing of the Group's third Radisson Collection property in Riyadh, and the opening of flagship hotels in Rome (Italy), and Srinagar (India). The Radisson Collection hotel in the heart of Paris is located in the iconic and heritage-protected Haussmann building just steps away from the Louvre Museum and Le Marais neighborhood. In Madrid, the Radisson Collection hotel is set to debut in the iconic Generali building located on Alcala Street one of Madrid's most prominent avenues in the prestigious Canalejas area.

In collaboration with PPHE Hotel Group, Radisson Hotel Group opened the doors to art'otel London Hoxton in May. The hotel is in the vibrant Hoxton neighborhood and combines captivating artwork by Signature Artist D*Face with cutting-edge design. In early 2025, the Group is also set to open an art'otel property in Rome, marking the brand's Italian debut.

Radisson Blu achieved remarkable success last year, as the brand counted over 20 additions to its portfolio, reflecting strong momentum in EMEA and APAC. This growth included openings and signings which redefined the skyline of some of the world's most renowned cities such as Casablanca (Morocco), where the property is nestled in the city's new financial district. The recently opened hotel in Conakry is a landmark addition to Guinea's vibrant capital and is not only a new market entry, but also a significant expansion of the Group's footprint in West Africa.

Radisson RED expanded into several new markets including Danang (Vietnam), Berlin (Germany), Auckland (New Zealand), Vientiane (Laos), and Abuja (Nigeria). Notable highlights are the debut of the brand in Ireland, with the opening of Radisson RED Galway, located in Galway's newest neighborhood, Crown Square, and close to Galway's city center. Whereas Radisson RED Phuket Patong Beach - located just 200 meters from the iconic Patong Beach - marks the debut of the brand in Thailand. The hotel takes the guest experience to new levels with its own RED radio station.

First launched in 2020, Radisson Individuals is now one of the fastest-growing brands in APAC with almost 15 additions to the portfolio in the region in 2024, including openings in Udaipur as well as Saket in South Delhi (India). In EMEA, the brand expanded with new properties in Oman, Sardinia, Turkey, France, and the UK with openings in Surrey, as well as Bolton where the hotel is attached to the home of Bolton Wanderers Football Club, located in the heart of North West England.

Towards the end of the year, the Group rebranded its midscale lifestyle brand, prizeotel, to Prize by Radisson. New hotels under the rebranded name were announced in Gdansk (Poland) and Berlin (Germany), which marked a pivotal moment in the brand's growth strategy.

With over 150 properties in operation and under development, Radisson Hotel Group is now the industry leader in the upscale resort segment. New openings and signings were announced in breathtaking destinations, including an addition to the Group's existing portfolio of hotels in Mauritius. This stunning property is nestled along the east coast of Mauritius, on a prime location on one of the island's most pristine beaches.

Stepping into 2025, Radisson Hotel Group will continue to focus on expansions in strategic geographies, with the right brand and solution for every market, creating more possibilities and opportunities for stakeholders.

Watch the full video of the Business Development Update here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=69bJ-D67bVo

