Rado Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Skeleton & Centrix Open Heart Super Jubilee Making Special Moments Truly Timeless

New Delhi [India], September 17: The most cherished occasions call for something unforgettable. From Rado, the pioneering Swiss watchmaker renowned as the Master of Materials, come two exquisite timepieces ideal for gift-giving, presented by the enchanting pairing of Bollywood superstars Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif.

Rekindling their celebrated on-screen chemistry from a decade ago, the idols once again radiate the effortless style, enduring charm and magnetic allure that have helped make them such a captivating presence and exciting cultural phenomenon. Those magical qualities now align perfectly with the Rado Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Skeleton and Rado Centrix Open Heart Super Jubilee - watches that ooze contemporary style, innovation and luxury. It almost goes without saying that both pieces also represent the iconic design heritage, materials expertise and creative ambition of Rado.

Roshan and Kaif - both Rado brand ambassadors - lend their incredible star quality to showcase the two watches in a campaign that channels the evocative meaning conveyed by gifts of true craftsmanship. The acclaimed performers tell a compelling story of the art of giving, where thoughtful consideration combines with unrivalled sophistication - an approach guaranteed to lift the heart of any gift recipient.

For those with a thirst for adventure...

Roshan unveils the Rado Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Skeleton, presented for the first time in a matt black monobloc case with rose-gold embellishments. Through its black-tinted box-shaped sapphire crystal and beyond its bold hands and indexes - all brushed rose-gold-coloured, with black Super-Luminova® - its Rado calibre R808 automatic movement can be glimpsed, featuring a rose-gold-coloured centre wheel bridge.

Set on a high-tech ceramic bracelet, it makes an unmistakeably powerful statement. Its intriguing harmony of luxury and soulful sophistication with the robustness of a sports watch makes it the perfect gift for someone with an unquenchable thirst for life and an eye for the details. They'll discover a movement with Cotes de Geneve decoration, an antimagnetic Nivachron™ hairspring and an 80-hour power reserve, contained in a case that is water-resistant to 30 bar (300 metres). Of course, the skeletonised movement can also be seen through the transparent sapphire case back.

Roshan said, "The Rado Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Skeleton is a dynamic fusion of watchmaking heritage, innovative materials and modern design, ready to remind the wearer of their proudest achievements and accompany them on adventures to come."

...and to mark those moments of pure emotion

And Kaif, known for her grace and style, personally exemplifies the Rado Centrix Open Heart Jubilee. Its rose-gold-coloured case and dark brown mother-of-pearl dial - featuring 12 diamond indexes - beautifully frame a view of the Rado calibre R734 automatic movement. This careful composition celebrates two worlds: elegance on the surface meets complexity beneath. When given as a gift, it becomes a metaphor for life and the precious moments that define it, whether telling a story of celebration or following the path of true love.

Elements like the unique organic contrasts within the dial, the circular grain decoration on the movement and the high-tech ceramic links within the rose-gold-coloured bracelet lend additional layers of finesse that will reflect the richness of each recipient's journey.

Kaif said, "The Rado Centrix Open Heart Jubilee is not just the epitome of luxury, elegance and style but a work of art, making it the ideal gift for joyful moments you want to treasure forever."

Adrian Bosshard, CEO of Rado, added, "At Rado, we believe in creating timepieces that are more than accessories-they are symbols of life's most profound moments. Being able to work with two such stellar talents as Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif is a privilege that beautifully demonstrates how the Rado Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Skeleton and Rado Centrix Open Heart Jubilee resonate with our most emotional occasions."

